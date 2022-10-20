ELLENSBURG — Central Washington took advantage of an unexpected second home match against its rivals and earned an impressive result against the GNAC’s top team on Thursday.
The Wildcats picked up a 1-1 draw against No. 7 Western Washington, snapping the Vikings’ six-match winning streak. Emily Darcy scored just the second goal allowed by WWU in its last 11 matches to put Central ahead 1-0 in the 31st minute.
That lead only lasted 36 seconds thanks to a goal by Morgan Manalili. But Central goalkeeper Kassandra Jaggard finished with five saves and the defense limited opportunities to end the Wildcats’ eight-game losing streak against the Vikings.
Concerns about smoke on the west side of the Cascades led the two teams to change the time and location of their match that was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham. Central moved its game at Simon Fraser to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday’s draw kept the Wildcats (2-6-3 GNAC, 3-8-3) moved the Wildcats into a tie for fifth with Western Oregon and one point behind Simon Fraser. The GNAC’s top four teams qualify for the conference tournament.
First half: 1, CWU, Emily Darcy, 31:00; 2, WWU, Morgan Manalili, 31:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Claire Henninger (WWU) 2; Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 6.
VOLLEYBALL
Central drops five-set thriller: At Seattle, Central Washington lost in five sets to Seattle Pacific for the second time this season, falling 15-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 16-14 in a back-and-forth match.
Tia Andaya added to her GNAC record with her 11th career triple-double, posting 10 kills, 30 assists and 15 digs. Kylie Thorne set a new career-high by recording 14 kills to complement her 12 digs and Hannah Stires led the defense with 26 digs.
Central looked poised to complete its comeback after winning the first six points of the fifth set, but SPU worked its way back quickly to tie the score at 10. The Wildcats fought off one match point before an ace gave SPU its sixth win in the last eight matches.
The loss dropped Central to 7-5 in league play and into a tie for fifth place with Seattle Pacific. Six matches remain in the regular season, including a trip to last-place Montana State Billings on Saturday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 10 kills, 30 assists, 15 digs, 3 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 24 assists, 4 digs; Alyssa Smith 3 kills, 4 blocks; Hannah Stires 5 assists, 26 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 10 kills, 9 blocks; Marianna Payne 12 kills, 6 blocks, 6 digs; Ashley Kaufman 13 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs; Kylie Thorne 14 kills, 12 digs, block.
