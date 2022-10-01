LACEY — Central Washington looked to be in trouble after giving up an early goal given its offensive struggles during a seven-game winless streak.
This time, though, the Wildcats scored twice before halftime and held on for a 2-1 win at Saint Martin’s. Jordan Bartlow and Payton Lindell scored goals while Central Washington gave up only two shots on goal.
The Wildcats had scored just three goals during their last seven matches, all of which came in a 3-3 draw vs. Simon Fraser. A trip to Seattle Pacific awaits Central next Thursday.
First half: 1, Saint Martin’s, Maria Pagnotta (Mia Fleming), 3:00; 2, Central Washington, Jordan Bartlow (Teryn Mendez), 20:00; 3, Central Washington, Payton Lindell, 41:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 1; Ava Kephart (SMU) 4.
Yaks play to scoreless drawYakima Valley ended a two-match losing streak and picked up a point in a scoreless draw against Walla Walla Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks earned their second shutout of the season and moved to 2-4-1 in league play. They’ll stay home to face Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Central rallies for 5-set winBURNABY, B.C. — Central Washington rallied for a valuable road win Saturday night at Simon Fraser, knocking off the Red Leafs 26-22, 22-26, 17-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Tia Andaya served and set up Marianna Payne for the final kill, the team-high 27th assist for the Ellensburg graduate. She also added a team-best 16 kills to complement four digs and a block.
Central turned things around quickly in the fourth set, winning the first six points and never losing that lead, although SFU cut it to one twice. The Wildcats also never trailed in the final set despite losing a four-point advantage following a 5-1 Red Leafs run.
Ashley Kaufman contributed 16 kills and 15 digs, while former West Valley setter Sydney Remsberg posted 22 assists and 17 digs. Emma Daoud-Hebert’s six blocks and Hannah Stires’ season-high 31 digs led a formidable defense that held Simon Fraser to a .166 hitting percentage.
Central improved to 4-3 in the GNAC with its third league road win and begins a four-match homestand Thursday against Alaska Anchorage.
CWU highlights: Ria Andaya 16 kills, 27 assists, 3 aces, 3 digs, block; Sydney Remsberg 22 assists, 17 digs, ace; Scottie Ellsworth 5 kills, 3 blocks; Abby Snethen 5 kills, block, 4 digs; Hannah Stires 31 digs, 8 assists; Emma Daoud-Hebert 11 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Marianna Payne 5 kills, 6 digs; Ashley Kaufman 15 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs, block; Kylie Thorne 3 kills, 2 aces, block, 14 digs.
Yaks split two matchesYakima Valley picked up another sweep Friday night against Wenatchee Valley to extend its winning streak to nine matches before falling at No. 2 Columbia Basin on Saturday.
The Yaks rolled to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 home win with the help of 9 kills, 14 assists, 13 digs and two blocks by La Salle grad Courtney Standley. Jessica Mariscal added six kills and eight digs for YVC.
Yakima Valley held its own for two sets before fading in a 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 loss to CBC, which improved to 17-1 overall. Standley shined again with a triple-double featuring 11 kills, 11 assists and 14 digs, complementing 10 kills and 10 digs by Mariscal.
The Yaks (5-1 NWAC East, 15-7 overall) will return home Wednesday to face Spokane.
YVC highlights vs. WVC: Nizhoni Tallman 3 aces, 8 digs; Brynn Widner 4 kills, 7 digs; Dale Schrier 4 kills, 3 blocks; Courtney Standley 9 kills, 14 assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Alandra Acido-Pastor 16 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Emiline Mariscal 3 kills, 2 blocks; Bethany Hunt 4 kills, 3 digs, block; Jessica Mariscal 6 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Jacynta Myles-Gilford 2 kills, 3 blocks.
YVC highlights vs. CBC: Tallman 19 digs; Widner 6 kills, 15 digs, ace; Schrier 3 kills, 5 digs; Standley 11 kills, 11 assists, 14 digs, block; Acido-Pastor 20 assists, kill, 12 digs; E. Mariscal 7 kills, 3 digs, 5 blocks; J. Mariscal 10 kills, 10 digs, assist.
