ELLENSBURG — Central Washington ended a difficult soccer season on a high note with a 3-2 win over Montana State Billings Saturday afternoon.
Emily Darcy scored the game-winner for the Wildcats in the 57th minute and goalkeeper Megan Fox made seven saves to preserve the victory. Central got two first-half goals from Sophia Keenan and ended the season 5-13, and 4-11 in GNAC play.
First half: 1, CWU, Sophia Keenan (Sydney Lowe), 4:00; 2, MSUB, Haylee Gunter, 32:00; 3, CWU, Keenan, 38:00; 4, MSUB, Gunter, 45:00.
Second half: 5, CWU, Emily Darcy (Bella Brown), 57:00.
Saves: Clare Keenan (MSUB) 1, Tuva Sallvin (MSUB) 3; Megan Fox (CWU) 7.
-
VOLLEYBALL
Yakima Valley extends win streak at Treasure Valley
ONTARIO, Ore. — Yakima Valley volleyball's late-season surge continued with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 sweep Saturday at Treasure Valley.
The Yaks picked up their sixth straight win, not including a COVID-19 forfeit over Walla Walla, and they've lost just one set during that stretch to move into a tie atop the NWAC East. Haylee Holker had seven kills and Granger grad Nizhoni Tallman came up with 13 digs to lead YVC, which will host North Idaho on Wednesday.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 13 digs; Kaycee Hazzard 3 digs; Haylee Holker 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Dale Schrier 5 kills, 7 digs; Courtney Standley 4 kills, 9 assists, 6 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 6 digs, 4 aces; Emaline Mariscal 3 kills.
-
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central Washington drops exhibition at Gonzaga
SPOKANE — Fresh off a win at Gonzaga, Central Washington couldn't keep up with West Coast Conference champion Gonzaga in a 78-42 exhibition loss on Saturday.
Tori Maeda scored 10 points and dished out three assists to lead Central, which will open its regular season next Friday at Stanislaus.
Central Washington=3=7=12=20=—=42
Gonzaga=26=19=20=13=—=78
Central Washington — Tori Maeda 10, Bowman 9, Maltezo 4, Troy 3, Malcolm 2, Heitschmidt 5, Sisul 4, Hagemeier 3, Coulter-Faamafu 2, Bush 0, Huerta 0. 15-57 5-7 42.
Gonzaga — Kayleight Truong 14, Kempton 7, Virjoghe 5, O'Connor 4, Walker 2, Bree Salenbien 11, Hollingsworth 8, Williams 8, Ejim 7, Kayly. Truong 5, Huijbens 2, Stokes 2, Little 2, Muma 1. 30-63 14-19 78.
3-point goals: CWU 7-28 (Maeda 2-6, Bowman 2-7, Hagemeier 1-1, Troy 1-2, Heitschmidt 1-4), GU 4-13 (Kayle. Truong 2-2, Kayly. Truong 1-2, Salenbien 1-2). Rebounds: CWU 22 (Bowman 7), GU 54 (Virjoghe 8). Assists: CWU 8 (Maeda) 3, GU 17 (Kempton 4). Turnovers: CWU 18, GU 17. Steals: CWU 5, GU 10. Fouls: CWU 18, GU 18. Fouled out —None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.