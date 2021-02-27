LACEY — Central Washington's defense turned in by far its best performance of the short 2021 season Saturday night at Saint Martin's.
Those efforts proved just enough to offset ice-cold outside shooting as the Wildcats rallied for their first win, beating the Saints 64-62. A 13-0 run put Central in front and Saint Martin's missed a well-defended layup at the buzzer.
The Wildcats held the Saints to 32% from the field in the first half, one night after they shot a red-hot 64% before halftime in an 80-73 win at Central. Although Saint Martin's offense came alive for 37 points after halftime, the Wildcats matched them thanks in part to 13 points from David Thompson, who finished with a team-high 17 to complement four steals.
Marqus Gilson added 16 points and six rebounds for Central, which will conclude its schedule next Friday at home against Northwest Nazarene.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Marqus Gilson 7-10 2-3 16, Xavier Smith 4-10 0-1 10, Pope 1-4 1-3 3, Poquette 1-7 0-1 2, Hyder 0-3 2-2 2, David Thompson 8-15 1-1 17, Gennett 4-6 0-0 9, Pollard 0-2 3-4 3, Rose 1-2 0-0 2, Stafford 0-3 0-0 0, O'Keith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 8-12 64.
SAINT MARTIN'S — Alex Schumacher 10-16 1-1 22, Ty Velasquez 5-12 2-2 15, Thompson 2-10 0-0 5, Wang 0-3 2-2 2, Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Malloy 3-6 0-2 7, Coddington 3-7 0-0 6, Camper 1-2 0-0 3, Lenker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-62 5-7 62.
Halftime—CWU 25, SMU 25. 3-point goals—CWU 4-19 (Smith 2-4, Gennett 1-1, Pope 1-3, Pollard 0-1, Rose 0-1, Hyder 0-3, Thompson 0-3, Stafford 0-3), SMU 7-24 (Velasquez 3-6, Malloy 1-2, Camper 1-2, Schumacher 1-4, Thompson 1-6, Wang 0-1, Coddington 0-1, Moore 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—CWU 38 (Smith 7), SMU 37 (Thompson 8). Assists—CWU 16 (Smith 6), SMU 6. Total fouls—CWU 13, SMU 17. Blocks—CWU 0, SMU 1. Steals—CWU 6 (Thompson 4, SMU 6 (Schumacher 3).
BASEBALL
Central splits doubleheader
ELLENSBURG — Central rallied for a win and then fell just short of erasing a 13-run deficit for a sweep in Saturday's doubleheader against St. Martin's.
Mitch Lesmeister's two-run double in the bottom of the sixth gave Central a 4-3 win in the seven-inning opener. But the Wildcats ran out of daylight after scoring the last 11 runs of a 13-11 six-inning loss.
Justin Hampson went 5 for 7 with two doubles and four runs on the day. Michael Peter added a double, a triple and 4 RBI in Game 2.
Game 1
St. Martin's=000=003=0=—=3=4=0
CWU=110=002=x=—=4=9=2
Alumbaugh, Hatton (3) and Nakagawa; Hirai, Wingerson (6), Frey (7) and Hickey.
CWU highlights: Brayde Hirai 5.2 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K; Zach Berryman 1-2, 2 runs; Justin Hampson 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Mitch Lesmeister 2-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Tyler McClain 2-4.
Game 2
St. Martin's=085=000=—=13=8=1
CWU=000=036=—=11=11=3
Yamashita, McCormick (5), Alcos (6) and Dulatre; and Engel; Rasmussen, Lemming (2), Kearsey (2), Marstiller (3), Goudzwaard (5), Wooden (6) and Ohland and Musselmann (4).
CWU highlights: Michael Copeland 1-1, 2 runs; Hampson 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Trenton Love 1-2, 2b, RBI; Riley Wingerson 1-4, run, RBI; Justin Culpepper 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Michael Peter 3-3, 2b, 3b, run, 4 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats rout Puget Sound to open season
ELLENSBURG — A 13-run second inning lifted Central Washington to an 18-6 win in its season opener against Puget Sound.
Theresa Moyle went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI and three other Wildcats added two hits each. That included catcher Myiah Seaton, who tallied a team-high four RBI thanks to a two-run double in the first inning.
Puget Sound=001=32=—=6=8=0
CWU=3(13)0=2x=—=18=15=2
Garcia, Kerr (2), Gantz (2) and Kessler; Strasser, Laver (5) and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Harlee Carpenter 1-2, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Theresa Moyle 3-3, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jillian Hampson 1-1, 3b, run; Maddy Zerr 1-1, 2 runs, RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Myiah Seaton 2-3, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Sydney Brown 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Central knocks off BYU
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington women's rugby opened its season with a 43-13 win over BYU.
The Wildcats fell behind early but quickly answered with a try by Haley Abeyta and extended their lead to 10-3 on a try by Sammy Stern just before halftime. Stern scored two more times as Central dominated the second half, outscoring the Cougars 33-5.