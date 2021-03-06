ELLENSBURG — A 16-0 first-half run buried Central Washington in a 90-75 loss to Northwest Nazarene Saturday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and trailed by just one before the Nighthawks surged ahead by making 5 of 6 field goals and forcing three CWU turnovers during a pivotal three-minute stretch. Central never got back within single digits and fell behind by 22 after Northwest Nazarene scoered the first eight points of the second half.
Micah Pollard led the Wildcats with 21 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Xavier Smith added 15 points and four assists in the final game on Central’s six-game spring schedule.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE— Ezekiel Alley 10-20 3-3 26, Kobe Terashima 4-8 2-2 10, Reidy 2-7 2-2 8, Roth 3-7 0-1 7, Murphy 2-2 2-2 7, James Nelson 6-9 3-3 18, Fox 2-2 0-0 6, Allen 2-3 2-2 6, Recek 0-2 2-2 2, McPherson 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Steinhart 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Ferrin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 16-17 90.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 6-15 2-2 15, Matt Poquette 6-10 1-3 13, Marqus Gilson 3-5 4-4 10, Pope 1-4 1-3 3, Stafford 0-3 0-0 0, Micah Pollard 8-18 3-10 21, O’Keith 3-7 0-0 8, Rose 1-5 0-0 3, Gennett 1-2 0-0 2, Lindgren 0-0 0-0 0, Ainslie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 9-11 75.
Halftime—NNU 52, CWU 38. 3-point goals—NNU 12-26 (Nelson 3-5, Alley 3-7, Fox 2-2, Reidy 2-4, Murphy 1-1, Roth 1-3, Terashima 0-1, Rose 0-1, Recek 0-1), CWU 8-27 (Pollard 3-10, O’Keith 2-4, Smith 1-2, Pope 1-3, Rose 1-4, Poquette 0-1, Gilson 0-1, Gennett 0-1, Ainslie 0-1). Fouled out—Gilson. Rebounds—NNU 38 (Alley 7), CWU 35 (Pollard 7, Poquette 7). Assists—NNU 13 (Allen 4), CWU 12 (Smith 4). Total fouls—NNU 16, CWU 19. Blocks—NNU 0, CWU 7 (Gennett 3. Steals—NNU 7 (Terashima 3), CWU 4 (Pollard 2).
SOFTBALL
Central splits with Western Washington
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington fell behind early twice but nearly came back to win both games, settling for a split against Western Washington.
Singles by Alyssa Benthagen and Alycia Bannan sparked a three-run sixth to give the Wildcats a 5-4 win in the opener. Benthagen also hit a home run in the fourth to give Central a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats fell 6-5 in Game 2 after erasing a four-run deficit in the third inning thanks to another RBI single by Benthagen following Theresa Moyle’s two-run single. Harlee Carpenter went 2 for 3 and scored the game-tying run in the fourth for CWU, which will play four games at Western Oregon next weekend.
Game 1
WWU 100 021 0 — 4 10 3
CWU 000 203 x — 5 4 1
Kasner, Doan (6) and Hardy; Stanfield, Womack (5) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Alyssa Benthagen 2-3, hr, run, 2 RBI; Alycia Bannan 1-3, RBI; Alee Cruz 1-3, RBI.
Game 2
WWU 121 110 0 — 6 9 3
CWU 004 100 0 — 5 8 2
Dira and Paulson; Strasser, Harris (4), Laver (6) and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 1-2, run; Harlee Carpenter 2-3, run; Theresa Moyle 1-2, run, RBI; Maddy Zerr 1-3, run; Benthagen 1-4, RBI; Myiah Seaton 1-4, RBI, Cruz 1-3, run.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
Central Washington routs Grand Canyon
PHOENIX — Central Washington stayed unbeaten with a 130-0 win over Grand Canyon.
Coach Trevor Richards said the Wildcats played a mostly freshman side with a handful of veterans and he named Tessa Hann his player of the match after the freshman scored a team-high four tries. Kai Brandt-Templeton converted 16 of 19 kicks for Central, which will travel to BYU next Saturday.