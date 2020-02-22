ELLENSBURG — Central Washington kept its postseason hopes alive with a 69-66 win over Concordia at Nicholson Paviliion.
Jeryn Lucas scored 22 points in his first start of the season, capped off by a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining. Matt Poquette added 17 points off the bench for the Wildcats (9-9, 16-10), who remain a game out of the final GNAC tournament spot with two games left, starting Thursday at St. Martin’s.
The 1970 NAIA national runner-up team was honored at halftime of the game.
CONCORDIA — Elroi Butler 15, David Wheeler 11, Bradley 7, Tillery 3, Smith 2, Dakota Ayala 16, Larsen 5, Sweet 4, Cheney 3, Morrow 0, Ritschard 0. Totals 25-59 6-11 66.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Jeryn Lucas 22, Kevin Baker 11, Bolton 7, Boykin 7, Gilson 2, Matt Poquette 17, Smith 2, Hudson 1, Pollard 0, Stafford 0. Totals 26-62 8-12 69.
CWU highlights: Gilson 8 rebs; Boykin 6 rebs.
Halftime: CWU 37-33.
Yaks fall at North Idaho
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Yakima Valley couldn’t stop No. 2 North Idaho from extending its winning streak to 17 games in a 112-88 loss.
The Yaks only trailed by two at halftime and got 22 points from Chris Murphy, as well as 17 points from Raymond Guillory III. YVC could still reach the NWAC tournament with a home win Wednesday against Wenatchee Valley.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Isiah Strom 11, Sanchez 7, Raymond Guillory III 17, Buba 8, Chris Murphy 22, Fulton 3, Elutilo 6, Kieon Gill 12, Kennedy 2, Dent 0. Totals 34-69 12-17 88.
NORTH IDAHO — Christian Guess 21, Nate Pryor 29, Malatare 9, James Carlson 16, Valdez 0, Tanner 0, Emmitt Taylor III 20, Mohamed 4, Austin 6, Marigney 3, Dewar 4. Totals 38-72 26-30 112.
Halftime: NIC 49-47.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CWU routs Concordia
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington wasted no time putting points on the board in its home finale against Concordia Saturday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 16-6 lead and scored 30 points in the first quarter before cruising to an 82-45 win. Jonnae Richardson led five Wildcats in double figures with 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to complete her double-double.
CWU (11-7 GNAC, 16-10 overall) will travel to Saint Martin’s next Thursday.
CONCORDIA — Dorcas Wu 13, Olivia Vezaldenos 12, Etherly 9, Friauf 2, Aplaca 1, Hudson 8, LeSure 0, Simmelink 0. Totals 16-62 6-8 45.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Jonnae Richardson 15, Alexis Pana 13, Taylor Shaw 13, Kaelie Flores 11, Lancaster 1, Samantha Bowman 11, Malcolm 6, Brown 6, Williams 6, Phiakhamngon 0, Maeda 0, Stephens 0, Troy 0. Totals 30-60 11-13 82.
Concordia 14 13 6 12 — 45
Central Washington 30 19 15 18 — 82
CWU highlights: Richardson 12 rebs; Flores 9 rebs
Yaks’ win streak ends
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Yakima Valley bounced back quickly from a slow start but struggled down the stretch in a 65-62 loss at North Idaho to snap a four-game win streak.
The Yaks trailed by 13 at the end of the first quarter before coming back to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Toppenish grad Jenni Johnson just before halftime. She scored a game-high 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds and Wapato grad Tarryn Hart also posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
YVC finally went ahead early in the fourth quarter on a shot by former White Swan standout T’Mesh Mills before missing two free throws and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the final minute. The Yaks (11-4 NWAC East, 21-7 overall) have already clinched a spot in the NWAC tournament.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Tarryn Hart 16, Nicole Rasmussen 11, T. Mills 4, Aleck 2, Willett 0, Jenni Johnson 19, Delp 9, N. Mills 2, Collins 0, Skyles 0, Sinclair 0. Totals 25-64 5-8 62.
NORTH IDAHO — Halle Eborall 18, Demi Randall 13, Sydnie Peterson 11, Alex Carlton 10, Schrade 7, Stevens 3, Green 3, Mangun 0. Totals 24-70 8-10 65.
Yakima Valley 11 18 18 15 — 62 North Idaho 24 5 21 15 — 65
YVC highlights: Johnson 11 rebs; Hart 10 rebs, T. Mills 6 rebs.
SOFTBALL
Yaks split doubleheader
Parker McAtee had the game-winning RBI for Yakima Valley in the second game of a doubleheader against Grays Harbor on Saturday.
Grays Harbor won the first game 22-18 in eight innings before the Yaks rallied to win the second game 14-13.
Madison Koler went a combined 6 for 10 with three doubles, two triples, five runs scored and five RBI for YVC while McAtee went 3 for 3 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in the second game.
Yakima Valley will host Grays Harbor on Sunday for a doubleheader at 11 a.m.
Game 1
Grays Harbor 504 043 24 — 22 24 2
YVC 243 121 50 — 18 24 3
Neilson, Zeno (5), Snider (6), Neilson (7), Snider (8) and Meis; Hanosky, Oswald (4) and Melton.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 3-7, run, sb, 2 RBI; Andi Uemura 4 runs, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Karly Hanosky 3-5, run, 5 RBI; Tiauna Walker 3-5, run, 3 RBI; Jackie DeGrasse run, RBI; Madison Koler 3-6, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RB.
Game 2
Grays Harbor 307 030 0 — 13 18 1 YVC 304 201 4 — 14 21 3
Snider, Zeno (5), Snider (7) and Dicion; Uemura, Walker (2) and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Shelby Melton 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Tiauna Walker 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Jackie DeGrasse 1-3, 3 runs; Madison Koler 3-4, 2 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Alyssa Oswald 3-5, run; Parker McAtee 3-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
Track and Field
CWU men, women third
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington’s men’s and women’s track and field teams finished third at the GNAC Indoor Championships on Saturday.
The women totaled 102 points, 26.33 points behind first-place finisher Concordia and 19 points behind Seattle Pacific. On the men’s side, Alaska Anchorage won with 137 points. Concordia was second with 87 points, a point ahead of the Wildcats.
CWU’s Erykah Weems won the 400 meters (56.69 seconds), 200 (PR of 24.56) and second 60-meter hurdles (PR of 8.61 seconds) and anchored the 4x400 relay which set a record at 3:49.73.
Meagan Smallbeck was second in the weight throw (56 feet, 6 inches) and Samantha La Rue third (55-1.50). La Rue also was second in the shot (45-8).
On the men’s side, Aidan Cain set a meet record in the weight throw (61-02) and Tysen Campbell won the pole vault (15-7).