BURNABY, B.C. — Central Washington stayed hot to complete a perfect road trip Saturday night at Simon Fraser.
The Wildcats pulled away late to knock off the Red Leafs 72-65 for their fourth straight win, including the last three on the road. Isaiah Banks led the offense with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Central’s defense didn’t allow a field goal for more than four minutes during a key stretch in the second half, turning a one-point deficit into a six-point lead.
“We had some great stretches defensively in both halves, especially there towards the end to be able to put some distance between us,” coach Brandon Rinta said. “We haven’t played a home game (at Nicholson Pavilion) all year, so whether we’re playing in Canada, Montana or California it’s all the same to us.
Senior Matt Poquette scored in double figures for the ninth time in his last 10 games with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Rinta said everyone off the Wildcats’ bench provided a boost, including Selah grad Noah Pepper, who scored nine points without missing from the field.
After starting league play 0-5, the Wildcats have moved into a four-way tie for fourth place at the conference schedule’s halfway mark. Central is set to return home next week to host the league’s top two teams, Seattle Pacific on Thursday and Montana State Billings on Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.
“I’m excited for these games,” Rinta said. “(I’m) just really impressed with the heart and toughness that (we’ve) shown over the course of the last four games.”
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Isaiah Banks 14, Matt Poquette 11, Camron McNeil 10, Gilbert 8, hector 6, Pepper 9, Gennett 6, Brizee 6, Spivey 2. Totals 29-56 11-18 72.
SIMON FRASER — Immanuel Oludele 18, David Penney 13, Wright 8, Stone 3, Zaborniak 0, Rai 7, Dimaculangan 6, Lefebvre 6, Tadocaj 4, Hylton 0. Totals 28-63 3-5 65.
Halftime: 34-31 CWU.
CWU highlights: Gennett 8 rebs; Gilberg 11 assts; McNeil 3 stls.
MEN’S RUGBY
Central tops BC to begin seasonVANCOUVER, B.C. — Central Washington opened its season with a 32-17 win at the University of British Columbia Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats scored the last 14 points and will return to action next Saturday with a match at Western Washington at 1 p.m. followed by a match at Trinity Western in Langley, B.C. at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.