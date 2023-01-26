ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's recent win streak faced its toughest test yet when first-place Seattle Pacific visited Nicholson Pavilion on Thursday night.
The Wildcats passed with flying colors, slowing down an explosive Falcon offense enough to pull off a 69-62 upset in their first game at their home arena since February 2022. Central held Division II's best field goal shooting team and second-best 3-point shooting team to just 41% from the field, including a season-low 19% from beyond the arc.
"That was a big time defensive effort by our guys," coach Brandon Rinta said. "SPU is one of the best offensive teams I've ever seen."
Central Washington began pulling away with a 10-0 run early in the second half, capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers by Isaiah Banks, who scored 16 points. It took barely five minutes for SPU to answer, cutting the Wildcats' lead all the way down to one before Central's 6-0 run made it 65-58.
Samaad Hector posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three blocks, including a massive swat inside that Rinta called the "play of the game." The Wildcats also forced 14 turnovers, including one at a crucial moment with 20 seconds left and a 3-point lead.
Matt Poquette added 13 points for Central (5-5 GNAC, 8-10) to snap Seattle Pacific's seven-game win streak in front of a sellout crowd, limited to 1,000 fans due to ongoing renovations. The Wildcats will go for another upset when the team left all alone in first place, Montana State Billings, visits Ellensburg on Saturday.
"I can't tell you how nice it was to be back in the pavilion," Rinta said. "We've been making the best out of it and these guys have fought through a lot of adversity."
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Shaw Anderson 17, Kelton Samore 10, Maui Sze 10, Blackmon 7, Paulsen 5, Rouse 7, Evans 4, Baker-McCann 2, Elsner 0. Totals 26-63 6-9 62.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samaad Hector 18, Isaiah Banks 16, Matt Poquette 13, Camron McNeil 11, Gilbert 6, Spivey 4, Gennett 0, Pepper 0. Totals 28-65 8-9 69.
Halftime: 36-34 CWU.
CWU highlights: Gilbert 8 assts; Hector 12 rebs, 3 blks; Gennett 7 rebs; McNeil 3 stls.
-
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Central Washington rallies to top SPU
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington turned to its young players on offense in an 81-72 win over Seattle Pacific Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to 24 points from freshman Asher Cai and 23 from sophomore Sunshine Huerta. They trailed by six before five straight points by those two underclassmen sparked a pivotal 12-2 run.
Senior point guard Tori Maeda closed out Central's fourth straight win by scoring her team's last eight points to finish with 11. Along with Huerta, she played virtually the entire game and also forced a key jump ball to help CWU hold on to its lead.
"She came down with some huge plays down the stretch," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said.
Richardson-Thornley saw encouraging signs of improvement from Central's 70-63 loss at Seattle Pacific, even with leading scorer and rebounder Samantha Bowman battling sickness. The senior from Zillah still played 33 minutes but grabbed only two rebounds to go along with her eight points.
The Wildcats moved into sole possession of third place in the GNAC and stayed one game behind Montana State Billings, which will visit Central on Saturday. The Yellowjackets have won six straight games since two consecutive losses, including a 70-44 rout by the Wildcats in Billings on Dec. 29.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Ashley Alter 15, Natalie Hoff 14, Maya Hoff 11, Beirne 5, Eddy 5, Schyler Berry 15, Weatherspoon 5, Marlow 2. Totals 30-68, 9-13 72.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Asher Cai 24, Sunshine Huerta 23, Tori Maeda 14, Bowman 8, Schow 5, Heitschmidt 7, Johnson 0, Smith 0. Totals 27-55 15-18 81.
Seattle Pacific=19=16=23=14=—=72
Central Washington=22=18=16=25=—=81
CWU highlights: Cai 9 rebs; Huerta 6 assts; Heitschmidt 6 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.