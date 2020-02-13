FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Central Washington's postseason push continued in a big way Thursday night at Alaska Fairbanks.
The Wildcats held on to knock off the Nanooks 66-63 for their fifth straight win, moving them above .500 in GNAC play for the first time this season. Super sub Jeryn Lucas carried the offense once again with 25 points, including six 3-pointers, to give him three straight games with at least 25 points and four threes.
Marqus Gilson nearly accomplished a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds to help Central survive despite not making a field goal in the last four minutes. The defense held strong and challenged a game-tying shot at the buzzer by Fairbanks, which entered the night as one of three GNAC teams tied for second place.
Another critical road game awaits on Saturday, when the Wildcats try to extend a half game lead over Anchorage for the sixth and final conference tournament spot with five games remaining.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Baker 8, Smith 9, Gilson 9, Bolton 0, Stafford 0, Jeryn Lucas 25, Boykin 9, Pollard 4, Poquette 2, Hudson 0. Totals 23-53 10-16 66.
ALASKA FAIRBANKS — Shadeed Shabazz 27, Spencer Sweet 13, Huerta 6, Kachjaani 4, Dagharty 0, Banks 8, Sommerfield 5, McCullough 0, Howard 0. Totals 26-64 2-3 63.
Halftime: 36-31 CWU.
CWU highlights: Marqus Gilson 9 rebs, Kevin Baker 7 rebs, Lucas 3p.
---
WOMEN
Bowman leads Wildcats to win
BURNABY, B.C. — A career night for Samantha Bowman helped Central Washington earn an 83-74 win at Simon Fraser.
The sophomore forward from Zillah nearly matched her previous career high with 20 points in the first half and finished with 27, including a pair of 3-pointers. She only missed one shot all night and grabbed five rebounds for the Wildcats, who scored 30 points in the second quarter to open up a 52-30 lead.
Simon Fraser's second half rallies fell well short as it couldn't cut the deficit to single digits until the game's final minute. Alexis Pana added 13 points for the Wildcats and Kassidy Malcolm posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Central (9-6 GNAC, 14-9 overall) remains comfortably in fourth place in the GNAC with a trip to Western Washington coming up on Saturday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Alexia Pana, Kassidy Malcolm, Kaelie Flores, Shaw, Maeda, Samantha Bowman 27, Richardson 3, Phiakhamngon 2, Brown 0. Totals 23-56 11-12 83.
SIMON FRASER — Claudia Hart, Jessica Jones, Tayler Drynan, Nwabuko, Swant, Kramer 6, Sands 4, Wisotzki 2, Carey 2, Killins 0, Chan 0. Totals
Central Washington=22=30=13=18=—=83
Simon Fraser=18=12=17=27=—=74
CWU highlights: Malcolm 10 rebs, Pana 6 assts, Flores 6 rebs.