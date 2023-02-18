ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's men's basketball team completed a sweep of Western Washington for the first time in 14 years with far more than just a rivalry on the line at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats stayed in control of their own postseason destiny by beating the Vikings 86-81 in overtime, moving a half game in front of WWU while securing the head-to-head tiebreaker. Camron McNeil scored 27 points and Matt Poquette added 23, including five in the extra period, to lead Central's offense.
An 11-2 run early in the second half gave the Wildcats a 51-39 lead they maintained until a field-goal drought of nearly six minutes, ended by Samaad Hector's layup. The junior from Sacramento State provided seven points off the bench in his return from injury, highlighted by what turned out to be a game-winning three to break an 81-81 tie.
CWU (7-9 GNAC, 11-14 overall) moved into sixth place with fifth-place Western Oregon (7-8, 10-12 overall) and seventh-place Alaska Anchorage (6-9, 12-12) set to square off late Saturday night. The Wildcats will finish their regular season at WOU next Saturday following a big game Thursday night at first-place Saint Martin's.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Kai Johnson 26, BJ Kolly 16, D'Angelo Minnis 14, Daniel Hornbuckle 11, Holden 3, Ned 8, Welp 3, Mayes 0, Morrow 0. Totals 33-72 10-12 81.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 27, Matt Poquette 23, Isaiah Banks 14, Brizee 5, Gilbert 2, Hector 7, Spivey 6, Pepper 2, Gennett 0. Totals 34-67 12-14 86.
Halftime: 40-32 CWU.
End regulation: 74-74.
CWU highlights: Poquette 8 rebs; Gilbert 9 assts; Hector 2 blks; McNeil 6 rebs; Brizee 6 rebs.
Yakima Valley tops Big Bend
MOSES LAKE -- An 84-66 win snapped Yakima Valley's two-game losing streak at Big Bend on Saturday.
Spokane's 95-89 win at Treasure Valley officially eliminated the Yaks from the NWAC tournament, but the Yaks (7-7, 10-13) could still play spoiler when they host unbeaten No. 1 North Idaho next Saturday. No stats were available Saturday night.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3-point barrage carries Central past NNU
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington's offense exploded after a slow start to carry the Wildcats to an 85-60 win at Northwest Nazarene Saturday afternoon.
As usual, Central relied on its high-scoring trio with 20 points from Asher Cai and 19 each from Zillah grad Samantha Bowman and Sunshine Huerta. Bowman added 16 rebounds and four assists, as well as three blocks and three steals.
The Wildcats trailed 30-18 in the second quarter before ending the half on a 20-5 run. They kept that momentum going with a 31-point fourth quarter to open up a 69-47 lead.
"(I'm) happy with our ability to fight out of that hole against a great team who's hard to make extended runs against," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "We caught some fire from three and that gave us the life we needed to make our run."
Central made six of eight 3-pointers in the third quarter and shot 60% from beyond the arc for the game, including 5 for 5 by Huerta and 2 for 2 by Claire Heitschmidt off the bench. The 17 threes made by the Wildcats easily broke the season-high previously allowed by NNU, which took the Wildcats to overtime in a loss at Nicholson Pavilion last month.
A three-game win streak helped Central clinch the third seed at the GNAC tournament in March. But first, the Wildcats will play two more road games, starting next Thursday at Saint Martin's.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Asher Cai 20, Sunshine Huerta 19, Samantha Bowman 19, Maeda 6, Schow 2, Heitschmidt 8, Johnson 6, Smith 3, Bush 2, Coulter'Fa'amafu 0. Totals 33-63 2-4 85.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Lydia Nieto 10, Clare Eubanks 10, Castledine 9, Pinson 5, Friend 2, Clark 7, Starr 5, Waid 5, Davis 4, Clark 3, Bohner 0, Lee 0, Knishka 0. Totals 22-59 13-16 60.
Central Washington=12=26=31=16=—=85
Northwest Nazarene=19=16=12=13=—=60
CWU highlights: Bowman 16 rebs, 4 assts, 3 blks, 3 stls; Maeda 10 assts; Cai 7 rebs, 4 assts; Huerta 3 stls.
Yaks fall at Big Bend
MOSES LAKE — Yakima Valley's postseason hopes officially disappeared with an 83-71 loss at Big Bend Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks (6-8, 9-15) will return home to try and complete a season sweep against North Idaho next Saturday. No stats were available Saturday night.
BASEBALL
Yaks earn sweep to begin season
Yakima Valley opened its season by sweeping Clackamas in a doubleheader at Parker Faller Field Saturday afternoon.
Matthew Sauve went 3 for 4 and Caleb Gray went 2 for 4 with a triple in an 8-5 win. Then Matthew Sauve's two-run double in a six-run sixth helped the Yaks rally for a 7-4 win.
They'll play two more against Clackamas Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
Game 1: YVC 8, CCC 5. Highlights: Spencer Shipman 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Caleb Gray 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Matthew Sauve 3-4, run, RBI; Brandon Faire 2-4, RBI. Game 2: YVC 7, CCC 4. Highlights: Sauve 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Faire 2-3, 2b, run; Brennan Carbonell 2-3, run.
Central swept in California
TURLOCK, Calif. — Central Washington's bats went cold in a pair of losses to conclude a four-game series at Stanislaus State Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats lost 9-1 and 6-0 to extend their losing streak to three games following a 6-0 win over the Warriors on Friday. Central (3-10) will open its home schedule with a nonconference doubleheader against Western Oregon next Friday.
Game 1: SSU 9, CWU 1. Highlights: Charlie Larson 3-4, 2b. Game 2: SSU 6, CWU 0. Highlights: None.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats sweep Corban
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington opened its home schedule by sweeping Corban at Frederick Field Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats began by run-ruling the NAIA Warriors 11-0 in five innings behind Isabel Womack's shutout and 11 hits by nine different players. Makenna King went 3 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI to lead Central to a 7-2 win in Game 2.
A trip to Western Oregon for a nonconference doubleheader awaits the Wildcats (3-4) next Saturday.
Game 1: CWU 11, CU 0 (5 inn.). Highlights: Isabel Womack 5 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 5 K, 2 BB; Karsyn Decker 1-2, 2b, run; Kate Hopkins 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 1-1, 2b, 3 RBI; Allie Thiessen 2-3, run, RBI, sb. Game 2: CWU 7, CU 2. Highlights: Benthagen 2-3, RBI; Myiah Seaton 1-3, 2b; Hannah Hvitved 1-2, 2b, run; Makenna King 3-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
RUGBY
Central tops Trinity Western
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington survived a scare to stay unbeaten with a 27-24 home win over Trinity Western.
The Wildcats (6-0) trailed by two before Isaiah Saldana scored the game-winning try in the 74th minute, his second try of the night. A match scheduled for Saturday against Western Washington was canceled, so Central won't return to action until Army visits Tomlinson Satdium on March 8.
