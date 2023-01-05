MOSES LAKE — Central Washington’s conference losing streak reached five games in a 90-72 loss to Alaska Anchorage Thursday night at Big Bend.
The Wildcats jumped ahead 11-4 early and led 38-37 after Selah grad Noah Pepper’s 3-pointer near the end of the first half. They committed nine turnovers after halftime and couldn’t keep up despite shooting 50% from the field.
Camron McNeil paced CWU (0-5 GNAC, 4-10 overall) once again with 21 points and Samaad Hector added 15. Central is set to host Alaska Fairbanks Saturday back in Moses Lake, another alternative home court while renovations continue at Nicholson Pavilion.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Jaedon Bradley 16, Da’Zhon Wyche 15, Sawyer Storms 13, Lachlan Viney 12, Garrity 3, Dathan Satchell, Gilbert 8, Williams 8, Larsen 3, Ruzek 0, Hoosier 0. Totals 33-57 15-16 90.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 21, Samaad Hector 15, Matt Poquette 14, Isaiah Banks 12, Gilbert 0, Pepper 6, Brizee 2, Gennett 2, Spivey 0. Totals 29-58 6-6 72.
Halftime: 59-50 UAA.
CWU highlights: Hector 7 rebs; McNeil 6 assts; Brock Gilbert 6 assts.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Central falls to Western MOSES LAKE — Central Washington’s hot start faded away in an 82-70 loss to No. 6 Western Washington at Big Bend Community College Thursday night.
Samantha Bowman scored four points during a 10-0 run to give the No. 24 Wildcats a 20-11 lead after one quarter and kept them in the game with a massive double-double of 36 points and 15 rebounds. But the Vikings shot 62% from the field in the final three quarters to hand Central its second straight loss.
“Their size and physicality took a toll on us and ultimately won out with 54 points in the paint,” CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “I am proud of how we competed in moments but we have to invest more and want to step up and compete consistently for 40 minutes in order to compete with a team of that caliber.”
A quick 7-0 run in the second quarter by WWU (4-0, 10-1) tied the game and it pulled away by scoring the first 15 points of the second half. Freshman Asher Cai put up 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Wildcats.
Central (3-2, 11-3) will host Simon Fraser (2-2, 4-4) Saturday at Big Bend, the last home game away from Nicholson Pavilion before renovations have progressed enough to allow CWU to return for the first time this season. Bowman could become the first player in school history to record 1,000 career rebounds on Saturday if she matches her average of 15 rebounds per game.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Katrina Gimmaka 22, Riley Dykstra 18, Brooke Walling 15, Olson 7, Dykstra 0, Oberg 9, Reilly 6, Grandvois 3, Zaragoza 2, Peterson 0, Fierke 0. Totals 36-70 3-5 82.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 36, Asher Cai 10, Huerta 7, Maeda 6, Schow 0, Heitschmidt 6, Johnson 5, Smith 0, Bush 0. Totals 27-56 14-19 70.
Western Washington 11 22 27 22 — 82
Central Washington 20 12 21 17 — 70
CWU highlights: Bowman 15 rebs; Cai 6 rebs, 2 blks; Tori Maeda 7 assts.
