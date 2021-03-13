BELLINGHAM — Central Washington avoided another slow start in its second game in as many days against rival Western Washington.
This time, the Wildcats couldn’t keep up in the fourth quarter of a 66-54 loss that ended their brief 2021 season. An 8-0 Vikings run started late in the third quarter put the game out of reach, despite CWU’s Jenna Troy scoring all seven of her points in the final eight minutes.
Zillah’s Samantha Bowman scored nine points to go with eight rebounds while Ellensburg standout Kassidy Malcolm led Central with 14 points and seven rebounds. The senior plans to come back and use her extra year of eligibility next season.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 4-10 5-7 14, Bowman 4-12, 0-0 9, Gallatin 3-4 0-0 8, Maltezo 2-12 1-2 7, Stephens 1-3 1-2 4, Maeda 1-7 1-2 3, Bush 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 9-15 54.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Kelsey Rogers 6-10 0-0 12, Dani Iwami 4-7 1-2 10, Olson 3-10 0-0 7, A. Dykstra 2-6 0-0 4, Duff 1-5 1-1 3, Carley Zaragoza 7-8 0-2 14, Gimmaka 4-7 1-1 9, Castaneda 2-4 0-0 4, Fierke 1-2 0-0 3, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, R. Dykstra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 3-6 66.
CWU 13 14 17 10 — 54
WWU 14 16 18 18 — 66
Halftime—WWU 30, CWU 27. 3-point goals—CWU 7-24 (Gallatin 2-3, Maltezo 2-6, Stephens 1-2, Malcolm 1-3, Bowman 1-6, Troy 0-1, Maeda 0-3), WWU 3-17 (Iwami 1-2, Fierke 1-2, Olson 1-5, A. Dykstra 0-1, Duff 0-1, Gimmaka 0-2, Coleman 0-2, Castaneda 0-2). Fouled out—Zaragoza. Rebounds—CWU 34 (Malcolm 9, Bowman 8), WWU 38 (Duff 11). Assists—CWU 15 (Bowman 4), WWU (Iwami 4). Total fouls—CWU 13, WWU 18. Blocks—CWU 2 (Bowman), WWU 3 (Zaragoza 2). Steals—CWU 8 (Maltezo 5), WWU 8 (Olson 3).
SOFTBALL
Wildcats stop losing skid
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington ended its four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion to close out a doubleheader at Western Oregon on Saturday.
After giving up a walk-off eighth-inning double to lose the opener 2-1, the Wildcats left no doubt with an 11-0 rout in six innings. Rhaney Harris struck out four while giving up just four hits and a walk in her first shutout as a Wildcat.
Selah grad Alee Cruz gave Central a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning before the offense exploded for 10 runs on eight hits in the sixth. Gracee Dwyer’s double scored two runs to cap off the rally and Selah’s Maddy Zerr delivered a two-run single for the Wildcats, who will play two more games at Western Oregon on Sunday.
Game 1
CWU 001 000 00 — 1 8 0
WOU 000 001 01 — 2 7 5
Stanfield and Benthagen; Bishop, Derrick (7) and Willoughby.
CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 1-4, RBI; Gracee Dwyer 1-3, run; Samantha Stanfield 7.1 IP, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6K.
Game 2
CWU 000 01(10) — 11 12 0
WOU 000 000 — 0 4 2
Harris and Seaton; Tidwell, Mayer (6), Derrick (6) and Willoughby.
CWU highlights: Rhaney Harris 6 IP, 4 hits, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4K; Allie Thiesse 1-3, run; Harlee Carpenter 2-3, run, RBI; Theresa Moyle 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Maddy Zerr 1-3, 2 RBI; Sydney Brown 2-4; Keegan Wise 1-1, 2 runs; Myiah Seaton 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Gracee Dwyer 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Alee Cruz 2 runs, RBI.
BASEBALL
CWU splits with W. Oregon
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington picked up its third straight doubleheader split Saturday against Western Oregon.
The Wildcats fell 5-2 in Game 1 despite taking an early two-run lead thanks to RBI from Mitch Lesmeister and Jason Hill. Central bounced back to win the second game 6-3 behind two-hit games from Tyler McClain and Justin Culpepper.
JJ Asinas picked up the win for CWU to move to 2-0 on the season and Rhyse Frey picked up his second save of the season. The Wildcats will conclude their series against Western Oregon with another doubleheader on Sunday.
Game 1
WOU 003 110 000 — 5 5 0
CWU 200 000 000 — 2 7 2
Peterson, Perkins (7) and Santa Cruz; Larsen, Weese (5) and Ohland.
CWU highlights: Justin Hampson 3-4, run; Mitch Lesmeister RBI; Hill RBI.
Game 2
WOU 010 110 0 — 3 9 1
CWU 013 110 x — 6 8 0
Dunaway, Kinsky (3) and Zellner; Touhey, Asinas (4), Frey (5) and Engel.
CWU highlights: Zach Berryman 1-3, run, sb; Justin Hampson 1-3, 2b, RBI, sb; Austin Ohland 1-2, run, RBI; Tyler McClain 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Justin Culpepper 2-3, 2 RBI; Michael Peter 1-2, RBI.
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Central beats BYU again
PROVO — The Central Washington women stayed unbeaten by knocking off BYU for the second time this season, 26-8.
Tessa Hann’s try gave the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead on the road and she scored again in the second half to answer BYU’s last points of the day. Central (3-0) will return home next Saturday for a game against Lindenwood.
MEN'S RUGBY
Central drops opener
LINDENWOOD, Mo. — No. 4 Central Washington fell to No. 1 Lindenwood 29-12, the Wildcats’ first full-sided loss since a 28-19 loss to No. 10 Arizona at the 2019 Division IA national championships.
The Wildcats fell behind 24-0 before Nikolas Haviland grounded the ball for a try. Alex Mackenzie notched a try for Central in the 83rd minute.
The Wildcats started the 2020 season 8-0 before it was canceled due to COVID-19. Central is scheduled to play at BYU next Saturday.