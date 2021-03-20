NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington totaled 17 hits but just four runs in being swept Saturday afternoon at Northwest Nazarene.
The Nighthawks won the opener 7-3 and the second game 3-1 at Vail Field.
The Wildcats (4-7 GNAC, 5-7 overall) host Montana State Billings on April 2 and 3.
Game 1CWU 000 002 001 — 3 9 0
NNU 200 120 20X — 7 15 1
Nirai, Asinas (5), Touhey (8) and Hickey; Johnson, McFadden (6), Holtzclaw (8) and Ayers.
CWU highlights: Mitch Lesmeister 2-3, 2b, RBI; Michael Peter 1-2, RBI; Austin Ohland 2b; Zach Berryman 3-5, 2 runs; Justin Hampton 2b, run; Justin Culpepper 1-4, RBI.
Game 2CWU 000 000 1 — 1 8 1
NNU 000 210 X — 3 6 0
Rasmussen, Frey (6) and Ohland; Schwehr, Ihli (6) , Irwin (7) and Ayers.
CWU highlights: Berryman 2-4; Lesmeister 1-3, 2b, RBI; Jason Hill 2-3, run.
MEN’S RUGBY Central rallies for draw
PROVO, Utah — Central Washington had to rally to tie Brigham Young 27-27 after leading 17-0. Central hosts Arizona next Saturday in its last game of the 2021 schedule.
WOMEN’S RUGBY Wildcats fall at home
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington fell to Lindenwood 62-17 on Senior Day at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats will play their season finale against Life University next Saturday.