BILLINGS, Mont. — Selah graduate Reid Rasmussen shined on the mound and Central Washington swept a doubleheader to even its four-game series at Montana State Billings.
Austin Ohland doubled and homered to help the Wildcats hold off a late rally in the first game, a 12-9 win. The Wildcats took the second game 3-1 thanks to five one-hit innings from Rasmussen, who picked up his team-best fourth win.
Mitch Lesmeister went 3-for-7 on the day with three runs and five RBI for Central. The Wildcats (12-11) will return home for a doubleheader next Thursday to start four games against Saint Martin's to close out the season.
Game 1
CWU=104=201=121=—=12=11=2
MSUB=010=100=034=—=9=11=3
Kearsey, Marstiller (5), Frey (8), Touhey (9) and Ohland. Barkley, Powell (3), Pippin (8) and Schleusner.
CWU highlights: Michael Copeland 3-6, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 2-5, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Austin Ohland 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 RBI.
Game 2
CWU=000=030=0=—=3=6=1
MSUB=000=100=0=—=1=3=0
Rasmussen, Wingerson and Engel. Abrath, Cantwell (5) and Schleusner.
CWU highlights: Reid Rasmussen 5 IP, H, ER, 3 K; Lesmeister 1-2, RBI; Engel 1-2, run, RBI.
---
SOCCER
CWU women edged 1-0
ELLENSBURG — Western Washington's tally in the 30th minute was enough to edge Central Washington 1-0 in GNAC play on Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats (2-2) will host Seattle Pacific next Saturday.
First half: 1, WWU, Dayana Diaz (Payton Neal), 29:28.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Natalie Dierickx (CW) 1, Claire Henninger (CW) 1, Emily Thompson (WW) 3, Megan Fox (WW) 3.
---