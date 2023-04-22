ELLENSBURG — Central Washington completed its second series sweep of the season to move into a tie for second place in the GNAC with Northwest Nazarene.
The Wildcats beat the Nighthawks 5-2 behind a strong pitching performance from Brayde Hirai and then Austin Ohland homered twice in a 10-6 win to end Saturday’s doubleheader. Hirai gave up just one run in 7 1/3 innings and Sam Lauderdale went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Central’s offense.
Lauderdale and Ben Leid both hit triples in the second game of the doubleheader for the Wildcats (14-14 GNAC, 19-26), who have won 11 of their last 13 home games. They’ll play Lewis-Clark State in their home finale Wednesday before completing the regular season with four games at Montana State Billings, the team Central swept two weeks ago.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Brayde Hirai 7 1/3 IP, ER, 7 H, 7 K; Charlie Larson 2-4, run; Sam Lauderdale 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Trevor Tripoli 2-4. Game 2: Kevin Varner Jr. 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Ben Leid 1-4, 3b, 2 RBI; Austin Ohland 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Lauderdale 2-4, 3b.
Yakima Valley splits with CBCYakima Valley began Saturday afternoon with a 7-3 win to earn a split at Columbia Basin.
The Yaks lost the second game 4-1 despite a 3 for 3 day from Caleb Gray. In the opener, Grandview graduate Matthew Sauve’s fourth-inning RBI single gave the Yaks the lead for good in a 7-3 win, which featured seven innings and just one run allowed by starting pitcher Carson Judd.
YVC (7-9, 13-25) will play a doubleheader at Treasure Valley Wednesday afternoon.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Carson Judd 7 IP, Andrew Graham 2-5, 3b, 3 runs. Game 2: Caleb Gray 3-3, 2b.
TRACK Wildcats shine in relays
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s men’s and women’s 4x100 and 4x400 swept their races at Saturday’s Wildcat Open, the program’s lone home meet of the season.
Ellensburg graduate E’lexis Hollis won the 100 and anchored CWU to its best time of the season in the 4x100 at 47.31. She also ran a career best in the 200.
CWU men’s winners — 3,000: Steiner Christensen, 8:55.47. 400H: Austin Albertin, 53.54. 4x100, 42.54. 4x400, 3:18.19.
CWU women’s winners — 100, E’lexis Hollis, 12.04. 200, Juliette Williams, 24.72. 100H: Lauryn Chandler, 14.28. 400H: McCall DeChenne, 1:02.85. 4x100, 47.31. 4x400, 3:54.55. TJ: Erica Cabanos, 37-10.5.
