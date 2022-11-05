ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Central Washington kept it close but couldn’t take a set off of No. 6 Alaska Anchorage in a 25-20, 28-26, 25-22 road loss Saturday night.
Tia Andaya just missed a triple-double with 10 kills, 19 assists and 9 digs while Ashley Kaufman posted a team-high 12 kills for the Wildcats. They remained in third place in the GNAC heading into their season finale at home against Northwest Nazarene next Saturday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 10 kills, 19 assists, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Sydney Remsberg 18 assists, 4 digs; Abby Snethen 2 blocks, kill; Hannah Stires 23 digs, 2 assists; Emma Daoud-Hebert 5 kills, 7 blocks; Marianna Payne 7 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Ashley Kaufman 12 kills, 8 digs, block.
CROSS COUNTRY
Central men finish 7th in GNACMONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington’s men’s cross country team finished seventh out of 10 teams at the GNAC cross country championships.
Ty Savely led the Wildcats with a 22nd place finish, running the 8K course in 25:04. The Central women finished 10th.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
Central falls short vs. LifeELLENSBURG — Central Washington couldn’t hold onto a halftime lead and lost 19-15 to Life on Senior Day.
The Wildcats opened up a 10-7 advantage and got tries from Maleena Mero, Malia Ili and Lilly Thomas. They finished their regular season 4-3 and will play Life again in two weeks in the D1 Elite Semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.