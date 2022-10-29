ELLENSBURG — Central Washington came painfully close to upsetting No. 10 Western Washington for the second straight season.
After falling just short the first two sets, Central rallied before losing 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 16-14 at the CWU Student Recreation Center. Ashley Kaufman led the Wildcats offense with 18 kills to complement 18 digs and Kylie Thorne posted 15 kills and 22 digs for Central.
The Wildcats fell back into a tie for third place with Northwest Nazarene, which will visit Ellensburg for the regular season finale on Nov. 12. But first Central must make its always tough road trip to Alaska for two matches, starting at Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday.
CWU highlights: Sydney Remsberg 32 assists, 12 digs; Alyssa Smith 3 blocks, kill; Emma Daoud-Hebert 10 kills, 8 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 18 kills, 2 blocks, 18 digs; Hannah Stires 18 digs, 3 assists, kill; Marianna Payne 12 kills, 2 digs, block; Kylie Thorne 15 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks, 22 digs; Tia Andaya 9 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks, 3 digs.
-
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Central loses to end season
BILLINGS, Mont. — Central Washington's offensive woes proved costly again in a 1-0 loss at Montana State Billings to end the season Saturday night.
An early second-half goal made the difference as the Wildcats failed to score for the ninth time in 18 matches. It broke a season-long streak of five straight games with a goal for Central.
CWU finished 2-9-3 in the GNAC and 3-11-4 overall in its first season under coach Lindsey Lee.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, MSUB, Sydney Torres (Jackie Sharpe), 52:00.
Saves: Morgan Blankenship (CWU) 3; Tuva Sallvin (MSUB) 3.
