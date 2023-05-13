MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington's Lauryn Chandler won the 100 meter hurdles and E'lexis Hollis lowered her school record in the 100 meter dash on the final day of the GNAC championships Saturday at Western Oregon.
The Ellensburg grad finished only .07 seconds behind Simon Fraser's Marie-Eloise Leclair with a personal-best of 11.54, beating the previous GNAC meet record. Chandler also lowered her personal-best to 13.97 seconds to help the Wildcats take fourth place as a team, capped off by a surprising second-place finish from the 4x400 relay team.
Central Washington's men captured fourth, led by second-place finishes from pole vaulter Drew Klein, Austin Albertin in the 400 meter hurdles and long jumper Isaiah Webster, who also finished third in the triple jump. Johan Correa ran a 1:51.44 to earn third in the 800 meters.
Team scores: 1, Western Washington 209.5; 2, Western Oregon 124; 3, Northwest Nazarene 112; 4, Central Washington 106; 5, Alaska Anchorage 66; 6, Simon Fraser 65; 7, MSU Billings 54; 8, Seattle Pacific 51; 9, Saint Martin's 28.5.
CWU highlights
MEN
800: 3, Johan Correa 1:51.44. 110H: 3, Aiden Wise 14.88. 400H: 2, Austin Albertin 53.05.
Disc: Hammer: 3, Angus Beaton 172-03. PV: 2, Drew Klein 15-01.75. LJ: 2, Isaiah Webster 23-03.5. TJ: 3, Webster 47-03.5.
WOMEN
100: 2, E'lexis Hollis 11.54. 200: 3, Juliette Williams 24.90. 100H: 1, Lauryn Chandler 13.97. 400H: Zoe McDevitt 1:02.95. 4x100: 3, CWU (Elise Hopper, Juliette Williams, Lauryn Chandler, E'lexis Hollis) 47.08. 4x400: 2, CWU (Donna Marie Harris, Hopper, Williams, Ellie DeGroot) 3:52.34.
Disc: 2, Brenna Board 130-04.
-
BASEBALL
Sweep ends YVC's season
MOSES LAKE — Yakima Valley's postseason bid came up just short after two losses at Big Bend Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks lost 9-3 and 9-8 despite an six-run rally in the eighth inning to tie the second game, leaving them left out of a three-way tiebreaker for the NWAC East's fourth and final playoff spot. Kyle Williamson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Yaks in their last game.
Yakima Valley finished its season 13-15 in conference play and 19-31 overall.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Peyton Rickard 1-4, 2b, run; Andrew Graham 3-4, 2b, run; Brennan Carbonell 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Rickard 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Kyle Williamson 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Caleb Gray 1-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Kevin Corder 2-3, 2 runs; Cam Ferreri 1-4, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
Yaks lose last two
Yakima Valley dropped its final two games of the season, 9-1 and 6-5, to visiting North Idaho Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks posted a record of 9-23 in NWAC East play and 13-27 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.