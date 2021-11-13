TURLOCK, Calif. — Another day, another massive performance from Central Washington junior Samantha Bowman.
The former Zillah standout carried the Wildcats to a 68-55 win over Cal State East Bay with 21 points and 17 rebounds, less than 24 hours after scoring 23 points and grabbing 22 rebounds in a 67-66 triumph over Stanislaus. She hit all five of her 3-point attempts on Saturday and blocked a career-high eight shots.
Kizzah Maltezo added 25 points for Central, which opened the second quarter on a 15-3 run. The Wildcats led by as much as 13 after Bowman’s three to close out the third quarter.
Central will face Westminster College (Utah) next Friday in the first of two games in Nampa, Idaho before returning home to host a tournament Thanksgiving weekend.
Central Washington — Kizzah Maltezo 25, Samantha Bowman 21, Malcolm 8, Maeda 6, Troy 4, Huerta 4, Bush 0, Sisul 0. Heitschmidt 0, Coulter-Faamafu 0, Hagemeier 0. 21-52 14-18 68.
CSUEB — Madison Schiller 15, Delia Moore 13, Duckett 7, Linzie 6, Tameliau 6, Vartazarian 4, Campbell 2, Cooper 2, Turner 0, Bacci 0. 21-67 6-8 55.
CWU 15 15 19 18 — 68
Stanislaus 16 8 13 18 — 44
3-point goals: CWU 12-33 (Bowman 5-5, Maltezo 4-13, Troy 1-2, Maeda 1-4, Malcolm 1-6), CSUEB 7-25 (Schiller 3-3, Moore 3-12, Duckett 1-3). Rebounds: CWU 39 (Bowman 17), CSUEB 41 (Linzie 8). Turnovers: CWU 23, CSUEB 25. Assists: CWU 14 (Maeda 7), CSUEB 13 (Moore 4). Steals: CWU 8 (Maltezo 3), CSUEB 10 (Moore 3). Fouls: CWU 14, CSUEB 25. Fouled out —Tameliau.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CWU falls to San BernardinoMONTEREY BAY, Calif. — Central Washington struggled to contain Cal State San Bernardino’s offense in an 88-74 loss Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats gave up 46 points on nearly 58% shooting in the first half and never recovered against a team that qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2020.
Matt Poquette scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Central, which shot just 8 of 35 from 3-point range.
A trip to Burnaby, B.C. is up next for games against Simon Fraser, Langara and Capilano on consecutive days starting next Friday.
Central Washington — Matt Poquette 16, David Thompson 14, Xavier Smith 14, Gennett 5, Gilson 2, Amari Stafford 10, Pollard 7, Banks 4, Knight 2, Rose 0, Brizee 0, Pope 0. 24-65, 18-22, 74.
CSUSB — Brandon Knapper 33, Darius Mickens 17, Eddie Davis 14, Lubom 6, Jennings 6, Laku 4, Woody 4, Falls 2, Yee-Stephens 2. 37-63 5-10 88.
Halftime: 46-29 CSUSB. 3-point goals: CWU 8-35 (Stafford 3-6, Thompson 2-6, Gennett 1-3, Smith 1-5, Pollard 1-5), CSUSB 9-22 (Knapper 6-10, Davis 2-3, Mickens 1-4). Rebounds: CWU 31 (Poquette 7), CSUSB 42 (Davis 11). Turnovers: CWU 11, CSUSB 16. Assists: CWU 8 (Thompson 3), CSUSB 13 (Davis 3). Steals: CWU 8, CSUSB 6. (Falls 3) Fouls: CWU 13, CSUSB 19. Fouled out —None.
VOLLEYBALL
YVC’s season ends
LAKEWOOD — A pair of losses at the first weekend of NWAC regionals ended Yakima Valley’s season on Saturday.
The Yaks earned the No. 3 seed out of the East division and opened with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-8 loss to North No. 2 Edmonds and followed that with a 25-19, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23 loss to South No. 4 Mt. Hood. La Salle graduate Courtney Standley recorded a triple-double against Mt. Hood with 10 kills, 21 assists and 15 digs for YVC, which ended its season 17-12.
YVC highlights: Haylee Holker 17 kills, 15 digs; Dale Schrier 15 kills, 4 digs; Courtney Standley 11 kills, 29 assists, 24 digs; Brinley Forsgren 11 kills, 6 blocks; Cheyenne Rath 4 kills; Nizhoni Tallman 9 assists, 2 aces, 28 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 16 digs.
