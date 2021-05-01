MarJon Beauchamp helped Yakima Valley get some revenge and its first win on Saturday.
The 6-foot-7 freshman fired in seven 3-pointers, rolled up 36 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had six assists as the Yaks defeated Treasure Valley in NWAC East men's basketball at Sherar Gym.
Yakima Valley (1-4) fell at Treasure Valley 99-90 on April 20.
In the rematch, with Beauchamp's marksmanship setting the pace, the Yaks canned 17 3-pointers with eight different players hitting triples. Davis grad Alexzander Delgado had 12 points, two 3-pointers, three rebounds and three assists for YVC, which connected on 41 of 75 shots.
YVC's game with Columbia Basin on Tuesday has been canceled. The Yaks will host Spokane on Thursday.
TREASURE VALLEY — Lupumba 7, DeVaughn Williams 16, Cyprien Ndabanyenzuye 11, Johnny Tendale 30, Ekker 0, Hatchett 0, Weatherall 0, Leslie 5, Carillo 0, Jackson 2, Jensen 3, Seward 2, Stephens 0. Totals 30-75 11-16 76.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Alexzander Delgado 12, Quentin Raynor 17, McMillan 6, MarJon Beauchamp 36, Murphy 6, Kennedy 0, Bryce Strom 12, Funk 3, Chamble 7, Bryan Strom 3, Tinley 5. Totals 41-74 8-13 107.
Halftime: YV 49-36. 3-point goals: TV 5-26, YV 17-33 (Beauchamp 7-10, Raynor 3-9, Delgado 2-2). Rebounds: TV 32, YV 43 (Beauchamp 14, McMillan 7, Chamble 4). Fouls: TV 14, YV 13. Assists: TV 6, YV 22 (Beauchamp 6, McMillan 3, Delgado 3). Steals: TV 3, YV 5.
---
BASEBALL
YVC splits at home
Erasing a 4-1 deficit with a late-game surge, Yakima Valley defeated Treasure Valley 7-4 in the first game of an NWAC East doubleheader on Saturday at Parker Faller Field.
Dane Fraser, Connor Coballes and Owen Bischoff each had two RBI in the win, and Danny Burns threw three scoreless innings of relief to assist in the rally.
In the second game, Jaydon Tomas and Tyler Frieders combined for 19 strikeouts but Treasure Valley held on for a 3-2 victory.
YVC moved to 9-7 and will play Treasure Valley again on Sunday.
Game 1
Treasure Valley=000=013=000=—=4=5=3
Yakima Valley=100=002=22x=—=7=9=0
Hough, Doan (7) and Deal; Hanson, Burns (6) and Hays, Anthony (6).
YVC highlights: Dane Fraser 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Connor Coballes 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Owen Bischoff 1-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Hank Dunn 1-3, 2 runs; Danny Burns 3.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Game 1
Treasure Valley=003=000=000=—=3=6=1
Yakima Valley=020=000=000=—=2=7=4
Buttars, DeForest (7) and Fry; Tomas, Frieders (5) and Antony.
YVC highlights: Tyler Frieders 5 IP, 0 runs, 1 BB, 10 K; Hank Dunn 2-3, 2 2b; Danny Burns 2-4, 3b, run, RBI; Henry Lenaburg 1-3, 2b, run; Chandler Holaday 2-4.
---
SOFTBALL
Central earns split
BELLINGHAM — Theresa Moyle's two-run double with two outs in the sixth inning was the only hit Central Washington had — or needed — in a 2-1 victory over Western Washington in the first game of a GNAC doubleheader on Saturday.
Junior Samantha Stanfield pitched a complete game with no walks and three strikeouts for the Wildcats, who dropped the second game 4-0.
CWU, which moved to 8-6 in conference and 16-13 overall, will conclude its regular season with another twin bill at Western Washington on Sunday.
Game 1
Central=000=002=0=—=2=1=1
Western=000=010=0=—=1=5=1
Stanfield and Benthagen; Kasner and Hardy.
CWU highlights: Samantha Stanfield CG, 7 IP, 0 BB, 3 K; Theresa Moyle 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Central=000=000=0=—=0=3=2
Western=002=020=x=—=4=7=0
Strasser, Harris (5) and Seaton; Doan and Hardy.
---
SOCCER
Packwood scores twice
SEATTLE — Junior Makinzie Packwood knocked in two goals but the defense struggled to slow unbeaten Seattle Pacific in a 5-2 loss to the Falcons in GNAC play on Saturday.
Packwood's first tally leveled the score at 1-1 in the 17th minute but SPU answered with four straight goals and improved to 7-0-1.
Now at 2-1, the Wildcats will host Western Washington on Saturday.
First half: 1, SP, Sophie Beadle (Claire Neder), 5:03; 2, CW, Makinzie Packwood, 17:03; 3, SP, Chloe Gellhaus (Beadle), 34:38.
Second half: 4, SP, Beadle (Sophia Chilczuk), 48:03; 5, SP, Mariah Alexander (Neder), 60:43; 6, SP, Gellhaus, 77:41; 7, CW, Packwood (Sydney Lowe), 87:40.
Saves: Emily Thompson (CW) 6, Megan Fox (CW) 4, Riley Travis (SP) 4.
---
Yaks fall at CBC
PASCO — Goalkeeper Sophia Pixton made eight saves but Yakima Valley succumbed to a pair of second-half goals in a 2-0 loss to Columbia Basin in NWAC East play on Saturday.
The Yaks moved to 2-3-1 and will play at first-place Walla Walla on Wednesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, CBC, Bailey Whitney, 56:07; 2, CBC, Megan Little, 85:28.
Saves: Sophia Pixton (YV) 8, Melissa Aris (CB) 4.
---
VOLLEYBALL
'Cats drop pair
BELLINGHAM — West Valley grad Sydney Remsberg put together 27 assists, 18 digs and two aces for a fast-starting Central Washington team that eventually fell in five to Western Washington in the first match of a GNAC doubleheader on Saturday.
Western Washington rallied to win the opener 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-11 and then swept the second match 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.
Central Washington (1-6) will concluded its abbreviated season on May 8 hosting Western Washington (7-1).
CWU highlights in first match: Mackenzy Borek 13 kills; Laynie Erickson 11 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces; Emma Daoud-Hebert 9 kills; Marianna Payne 7 kills; Sydney Remsberg 27 assists, 18 digs, 2 aces; Kennedy Kibby 15 assists; Hannah Stires 25 digs.
CWU highlights in second match: Kylie Thorne 13 kills, 12 digs; Alyssa Smith 6 kills; Kylee Yamashita 5 kills; Analia Vasquez 5 kills; Rachel Lambrecht 12 assists; Sydney Remsberg 9 assists, 6 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 15 digs.