Central Washington's Tia Andaya keeps producing unprecedented numbers in her unique role as both outside hitter and setter for Central Washington.
The junior from Ellensburg broke the GNAC career record with her 10th triple-double in last Thursday's win at Western Oregon, her 36th match as a Wildcat. Andaya set the conference's single-season record with eight triple-doubles last season, including three in Central's last five matches.
Andaya is averaging 2.78 kills, five assists and 1.88 digs per set this year and recorded her first triple-double this season with 13 kills, 21 assists and 11 digs in a win over Sioux Falls on Aug. 26. The Gonzaga transfer ranks second on the team with an attacking percentage of .306 and also averages 0.8 blocks per set.
Northwest Nazarene's Mindy Swanson held the previous record with 10 triple-doubles in three seasons from 2001 to 2003. Andaya will try to add to her total Thursday night when the Wildcats (2-1 GNAC, 7-4 overall) play their home opener against MSU Billings (0-4, 6-5) at the CWU Recreation Center.
-
YVC volleyball wins seventh straight
WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley shook off a slow start to extend its winning streak to seven matches Wednesday night at Walla Walla.
The Yaks dropped the first set before storming back to come out comfortable on top, 17-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 to stay unbeaten in league play. Bethany Hunt and Dale Schrier led an inconsistent attack with five kills each and YVC held Walla Walla to an attack percentage of .074.
La Salle graduate Courtney Standley totaled 10 assists, two digs and two blocks for Yakima Valley (3-0 NWAC East, 12-6 overall), which will travel to Blue Mountain on Saturday.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 2 kills, 4 digs; Dale Schrier 5 kills, block; Courtney Standley 10 assists, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Alandra Acido-Pastor 5 assists, 3 aces; Emaline Mariscal 2 kills, 3 blocks; Bethany Hunt 5 kills.
-
WOMEN'S SOCCER
YVC shut out at North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO — Yakima Valley fell behind early and never recovered in a 4-0 loss at North Idaho on Wednesday afternoon.
The Yaks gave up a goal to Addison McCulloch in the third minute and she scored two more in quick succession midway through the first half as NIC picked up its third straight win. YVC (1-3 NWAC East, 4-3 overall) failed to score for just the second time in seven matches and will look to bounce back against unbeaten Columbia Basin Saturday in Yakima.
First half: 1, NIC, Addison McCulloch, 3:00; 2, NIC, McCulloch (Ledezma), 21:00; 3, NIC, McCulloch, 22:00.
Second half: 4, NIC, Ledezma, 69:00.
Saves: Addisen Somes (YVC) 10; Kaycee Chavez (NIC) 4.
