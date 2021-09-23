ELLENSBURG — Central Washington took control from the start and snapped a 10-match losing streak against rival Western Washington in front of a big crowd at Nicholson Pavilion Thursday night.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-8 lead in a convincing first set victory and beat the No. 15 Vikings 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23. Freshman Marianna Payne sealed the match with her 13th kill off an assist from former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya, who led Central with her fourth triple-double of the season, posting 16 kills, 26 assists and 14 digs.
Ashley Kaufman added 16 kills and Laynie Erickson led the defense with 19 digs.
CWU will look to topple another ranked opponent when No. 22 Simon Fraser visits Ellensburg Saturday afternoon.
CWU highlights: Sydney Remsberg 22 assists; Laynie Erickson 3 kills, 19 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 4 kills, 6 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 16 kills, 9 digs; MacKenzy Borek 4 kills, 4 blocks; Hannah Stires 17 digs, 5 assists; Marianna Payne 13 kills, 2 blocks; Tia Andaya 16 kills, 26 assists, 14 digs.
---
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Wildcats drop fourth straight at NNU
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington's woes continued with a 5-0 loss to open GNAC play at Northwest Nazarene on Thursday.
The Wildcats gave up four goals in the first half of their fourth straight loss. They'll resume their four-game road trip Saturday at Montana State Billings, which also lost 5-0 at No. 23 Seattle Pacific on Thursday.
First half: 1, NNU, Ashley Parton (Carolyn Moravec), 11:00; 2, NNU, McKenzie Buell (Magda Wronski), 15:00; 3, NNU, Moravec (Buell), 33:00; 4, NNU, Matisyn Ohlson (Olivia Wicks), 35:00.
Second half: 5, Sierra Sanchez (Makayla Roggow).
Saves: Liz Canton (CWU) 2, Megan Fox (CWU) 3; Alexis Montoya (NNU) 3, Ariel Kotte (NNU) 0.
