LOS ANGELES — Central Washington survived a big rally Friday and then cruised to its third straight win in Los Angeles Saturday morning.
The Wildcats started strong and then recovered from some struggles just in time to eke out a 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 11-25, 15-11 win over Chaminade in a rematch of last year’s NCAA first round, which CWU also won. Biola couldn’t do much of anything against the Wildcats as they rolled to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 sweep.
Sophomore outside hitter Ashley Kaufman scored a team-high 14 kills and added 15 digs for Central’s defense vs. Chaminade. West Valley graduate Alyssa Smith’s kill capped off a pivotal 5-0 run in the final set and she ended the match thanks to Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya’s 28th assist.
Emma Daoud-Hebert turned in two more strong performances at the net for Central with nine blocks against Chaminade and six more against Biola. Kylie Thorne contributed 20 kills over the two matches and added four aces against Biola.
Central won five of seven matches to start the season for the first time since 2018 and completed its nonconference schedule against No. 7 Cal State San Bernardino in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Wildcats will start GNAC play next Saturday at Northwest Nazarene.
CWU highlights vs. Chaminade: Sydney Remsberg 21 assists, 7 digs; Alyssa Smith 6 kills; Emma Daoud-hebert 4 kills, 9 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 14 kills, 2 aces, 15 digs; Hannah Stires 5 aces, 20 digs; Marianna Payne 8 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Kylie Thorne 11 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Tia Andaya 9 kills, 28 assists, 3 blocks, 6 digs.
CWU highlights vs. Biola: Remsberg 21 assists; Amith 5 kills, 3 blocks; Daoud-Hebert 6 blocks; Kaufman 4 blocks, 8 digs; Stires 9 digs; Payne 5 kills, 5 blocks; Thorne 9 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Andaya 9 kills, 11 assists, 3 blocks, 6 digs.
-
Yaks snap losing streak at Highline
DES MOINES — Yakima Valley ended a four-match losing streak to start the season in its last match of the Highline Fall Classic.
The Yaks swept Green River 25-12, 26-24, 25-18 with the help of Jessica Mariscal's 12 kills and six digs. Bethany Hunt added eight kills and nine digs for YVC.
The Yaks opened on Friday with a 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10 loss to Lower Columbia despite 16 kills from Hunt and 38 assists for La Salle graduate Courtney Standley. She added 10 more assists to go with 15 digs, eight kills and three blocks in a 26-24, 25-17, 25-18 loss to Highline.
Zillah grad Brynn Widner came up with a team-high 17 digs for the second straight match in a 25-10, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12 loss to Linn-Benton Saturday morning.
YVC highlights vs. LC: Brynn Widner 14 digs; AshNe’a Anderson 7 digs; Dale Schrier 7 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks; Courtney Standley 38 assists, 7 digs; Jetta Johnson 4 aces; Alandra Acido-Pastor 32 digs; Bethany Hunt 16 kills, 12 digs; Jessica Mariscal 10 kills, 12 digs.
YVC highlights vs. Highline: Widner 17 digs; Anderson 12 digs, 3 blocks; Schrier 6 kills; Standley 8 kills, 10 assists, 15 digs, 3 blocks; Acido-Pastor 21 digs, 19 assists; E. Mariscal 5 kills, 3 blocks; J. Mariscal 9 kills, 14 digs.
YVC highlights vs. Linn-Benton: Widner 17 digs; Anderson 7 digs; Schrier 3 kills, 4 blocks; Standley 10 assists, 7 digs; Acido-Pastor 14 assists, 2 aces, 17 digs; Hunt 6 kills, 13 digs, 4 blocks; J. Mariscal 7 kills, 4 digs.
YVC highlights vs. Green River: Widner 18 digs; Schrier 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Standley 8 kills, 14 assists; Acido-Pastor 14 assists, 5 digs; Hunt 8 kills, 9 digs; J. Mariscal 12 kills, six digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Central picks up first winELLENSBURG — Emily Darcy’s late goal gave Central Washington coach Lindsey Lee her first collegiate win Saturday afternoon in Ellensburg.
The Wildcats knocked off San Francisco State 2-1 thanks to a pair of goals by Darcy. She gave Central an early lead off an assist from Stacia Conely before SF State answered just two minutes later.
Central’s set to play its first road match Wednesday at Colorado Springs.
First half: 1, CWU, Emily Darcy (Stacia Conely), 14:00; 2, SFSU, Samantha Shim (Emily Fraye), 16:00.
Second half: 3, CWU, Darcy, 80:00.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Selah Halftime Dash
BOYS
Top 5: Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:43 (2 miles), Nicolas Spencer (Selah) 9:47, Benjamin Michael (Selah) 10:52, Asa Norman (Davis) 11:00, Baysam Ruiz (Davis) 11:01.
GIRLS
Top 5: Brooke Miles (Naches Valley) 12:25, Taryn Huck (NV) 12:28, Isabella Escamilla (Selah) 12:44, Kieryann Mattson (Selah) 12:47, Katrina Feriante (NV) 12:51.
