Former Central Washington standout Xavier Smith recently signed a contract to continue his basketball career in Slovakia, the school announced on social media Thursday.
Smith’s expected to join BK ISKRA SVIT in the Slovakia-Nike SBL. He earned GNAC player of the year honors by averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 51% from the field (40% from 3-point range) for the Wildcats.
