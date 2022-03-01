PORTLAND, Ore. — The GNAC named Central Washington senior guard Xavier Smith its player of the year in an announcement Tuesday morning.
Smith finished as the league’s second-leading scorer at 19 points per game and he did it efficiently despite being the primary focus of most opposing defenses. The Idaho transfer who graduated from Seattle’s O’Dea High School shot 52% from the field, including 40% from 3-point range, and he made a GNAC-best 87% of his free throws.
He shot even better in conference play, finishing 53% from the field, 43% from three and 94% from the line. The 6-foot-4 guard also ranks third on the team in rebounds, assists and steals.
Smith joined the Wildcats prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, when he averaged 12.5 points per game and dished out a team-high 19 assists over six games. He often draws the opponent’s best perimeter player on defense and blocked four of fellow first team all-GNAC guard Divant’e Moffitt’s shots in a 91-75 win over Seattle Pacific on Senior Night last Saturday.
During one stretch in the middle of conference play, Smith averaged nearly 24 points per game over eight games, only scoring less than 20 once. He hit three well-guarded, critical shots late in Central’s 81-80 overtime win over Alaska Anchorage, capped off by the decisive jumper with three seconds left.
That briefly moved the Wildcats into first place, and they finished the regular season 15-8 overall with a 9-7 conference record.
The latest regional rankings put Central sixth in the west region heading into Thursday’s GNAC quarterfinal against Montana State Billings.
Another transfer, senior David Thompson, earned Honorable Mention honors from the GNAC. The former Santa Clara guard averages 15.2 points per game and leads Central in both steals and assists.
