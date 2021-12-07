With Tia Andaya’s special combination of skills comes special recognition.
Central Washington’s sophomore setter and outside hitter received third-team All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.
In her first season with the Wildcats since transferring from Gonzaga, the Ellensburg graduate contributed mightily across the board with 220 total kills, 492 assists, 217 digs, and 30 aces. Her eight triple-doubles broke the GNAC’s single-season record.
“It’s an incredible honor for Tia, and it’s very cool the committee recognized her for this award,” head coach Mario Andaya said in a release. “Tia took on a big role for the team and did what we asked her to do without hesitation.”
The GNAC’s newcomer of the year, Andaya recorded a season-high 31 assists in a 3-2 win over Western Oregon and had 16 kills in CWU’s home win over Western Washington, which just won the West Region title on Saturday. She is one of four GNAC athletes to earn All-American honors.
“She took on the mental and physical demands of multiple positions, and kept herself in condition to do it at a high level every practice and match,” the coach added. “To me that is the most impressive thing about the year Tia had. Not so much the stats or big plays, but the level of effort and focus she put into what was asked of her each day.”
West Region honors
Freshman outside hitter Marianna Payne and freshman libero Hannah Stires were named to the West Region all-tournament team for the Wildcats, who went 1-1 last week with a victory over Chaminade followed by a four-set setback to eventual champion Western Washington in the semifinal.
Payne had 14 kills on a .480 hitting percentage against Chaminade, and Stires collected 38 digs in the two matches. Western Washington will play Daemen in the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.