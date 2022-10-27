The challenges just keep coming for Central Washington in its first season as a football-only member of the Lone Star Conference.
Despite significant travel and injuries to several key players, the Wildcats remained in third place following a 35-16 loss at West Texas A&M last Saturday. Keeping that position over the next two weeks won’t be easy as Central faces the league’s top two teams, starting with a visit from No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday.
“We’re playing against some really good teams week in and week out,” Fisk said. “You don’t have that scenario where you’re going to play one of the better teams in the country and then you get the next week to go recover from that and play somebody else that maybe isn’t quite as good as that.”
Both quarterbacks will be available Saturday, but Fisk said the coaching staff hoped to decide Thursday night who would start for an offense that scored just three points in the first three quarters last week. Quincy Glasper left the field for good after his second turnover in five scoreless drives to begin the game, and JJ Lemming completed just 13-of-38 passes for 126 yards while rushing for 33 yards.
Fisk said Central’s top wide receiver through its first five games, Darius Morrison, will remain sidelined by a broken hand he suffered in the 16-14 loss to Western Oregon on Oct. 8. The talented sophomore caught 16 passes for 268 yards and still leads the team with three receiving touchdowns.
Texas A&M-Kingsville features two of the league’s top six most productive running backs in Christian Anderson and Toneil Carter. The duo averages a combined 157 yards per game and looks similar to what Fisk had envisioned for his offense before Central lost Tyler Flanagan to a season-ending injury in the opener at No. 1 Ferris State.
That left only Tre’ Henderson, the conference’s leading rusher until West Texas A&M held him to 75 yards on 21 carries. Most of that production and his two touchdowns came with the game already decided in the fourth quarter on a tough night for the Wildcats’ offensive line.
“Up front we just didn’t communicate very well,” Fisk said. “We didn’t account for linebackers in the box very well. I felt like we had a good gameplan but we obviously didn’t do a good job preparing the O-line to handle that defense.”
He said the pass protection looked much better, but poor decision-making by quarterbacks and more dropped passes kept Central from finding success. They’ll need to improve this week against a defense giving up fewer than 300 total yards and 15 points per game.
Three losses certainly would have doomed Central’s playoff chances when it played a softer GNAC schedule, and Fisk said he’s not optimistic considering Western Oregon and West Texas A&M both sit at .500 in conference play.
But WTAMU’s appearance as one of ten teams in this week’s first Super Region Four poll despite three losses could indicate Central is still in contention for one of the region’s seven playoff spots. Saturday’s game against Kingsville and a trip to No. 2 Angelo State clearly gives the Wildcats opportunities to impress voters before their season finale against UT Permian Basin.
No matter what the committee decides, Fisk said Central’s eager to bounce back and prove it can handle the mental and physical grind of an LSC schedule.
“I think our kids aren’t running from that,” Fisk said. “I think our kids are embracing that and they’re enjoying that.”
