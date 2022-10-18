The GNAC announced Central Washington quarterback JJ Lemming its offensive player of the week award for his performance in the Wildcats’ 17-10 win over Midwestern State on Saturday.
Lemming completed 26-of-36 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Demonte Horton with the game tied late in the third quarter. The 6-foot-6 quarterback also gained 36 yards on the ground, highlighted by a 17-yard run to convert a 3rd and 7 on Central’s touchdown drive to open the game.
With starter Quincy Glasper sidelined by an injury for the second straight week, Lemming earned his first win since he threw for 147 yards to help the Wildcats top Simon Fraser 36-14 in September 2021.
Fisk said Glasper will take back his starting spot as soon as he’s healthy enough to play, but it remains unclear which quarterback will be under center at West Texas A&M on Saturday.
