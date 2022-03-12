HAYWARD, Calif. — Central Washington’s lack of depth finally caught up to it in the West Region semifinals at Cal State East Bay on Saturday.
A day after an overtime win against Northwest Nazarene, the Wildcats went cold in the final quarter of a 64-58 loss to rival Western Washington. Central made just 3-of-19 field goals in the fourth quarter as a seven-point lead evaporated along with dreams of a regional championship.
“We gave another great effort tonight against a great WWU team,” coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We just ran out of steam in the fourth quarter and WWU was able to make more plays down the stretch.”
The GNAC’s highest scoring offense finished the first quarter strong, scoring 18 points in the last five and a half minutes with Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm leading the way. She recorded a team-high 17 points in her final game of an impressive career, which included conference player of the year honors this season.
Samantha Bowman’s layup to start the second quarter gave Central a 9-0 run, and she posted her nation-leading 26th double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Zillah graduate grabbed 462 rebounds in her junior season, smashing the previous GNAC record of 385.
A Kizzah Maltezo free throw ended Western’s 10-0 run and a five-minute scoring drought to start the fourth quarter, and the third member of Central Big Three scored 14 points in her last collegiate game. But the Wildcats couldn’t regain the lead, despite holding the Vikings to two points over a stretch of more than four minutes.
Brooke Walling scored a game-high 19 points to pace No. 3 seed Western, which lost two of its first three games against No. 2 Central, including last weekend’s GNAC championship. The Wildcats won their first title and then made history again with their first Division II NCAA tournament win on Friday.
They finished the season 24-8 and although they’ll lose two first team All-GNAC players in Maltezo and Malcolm, all other key contributors could return. That includes Bowman and freshman point guard Valerie Huerta, who played 84 of 85 minutes at the West Regional and scored 11 points in the season finale.
“I’m disappointed for our ladies but so proud of what we have accomplished this year,” Richardson-Thornley said.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Brooke Walling 19, Emma Duff 13, R. Dykstra 7, A. Dykstra 4, Castaneda 0, Olson 7, Reilly 6, Grandbois 6, Fierke 0, Reilly 0, Zaragoza 2. Totals 26-60 8-12 64.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 17, Kizzah Maltezo 14, Samantha Bowman 12, Valerie Huerta 11, Maeda 0, Heitschmidt 4, Troy 0. Totals 23-62 7-10 58.
Western Washington=14=20=9=21=—=64
Central Washington=22=13=15=8=—=58
Highlights: Duff (WW) 11 rebs; R. Dykstra (WW) 10 rebs; Bowman (CW) 15 rebs; Malcolm (CW) 7 rebs.
