ELLENSBURG — Central Washington women’s soccer team couldn’t overcome a second-half offensive outburst in 3-0 loss to Regis on Friday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats held the Rangers scoreless for a half, but surrendered two goals two minutes apart and another 15 minutes later in the nonleague loss.
Central (1-4) will open GNAC play against Northwest Nazarene at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Second half: 1, R, Kelby Kuo; 2, R, Kuo (Madeline Gardner); 3, R, Natalie Brunch (Gardner)
Saves: Grace Glover (R) 2, Kayla Arucan (R) 3; Mallory Patzer (CWU) 1; Morgan Blankenship (CWU) 1.
