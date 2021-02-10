Central Washington University's women's basketball team has scheduled four games with home-and-home doubleheaders against Seattle Pacific and Saint Martin's.
The Wildcats will open at home against Seattle Pacific on Feb. 26 with a 2 p.m. tip-off. The second game will be played in Seattle the next day with a 7 p.m. start.
"We are very excited and grateful for the opportunity to compete this year," CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said in a school release. "I'm excited to provide the opportunity for our very young and new team to gain experience and start building our foundation for next season."
Next month, Central will host Saint Martin's on March 5 followed by the rematch in Lacey the next day. Both games will start at 4 p.m.
CWU's men, who announced their five-game schedule last week, will open at home on Saturday against Northwest Nazarene at 4 p.m. The Nighthawks (8-1) moved up from 17th to 14th in this week's NCAA Division II poll.
Central's men's and women's teams originally joined five other schools in opting out of the GNAC's 2020-21 schedule in November. After deciding to move forward with competition, CWU athletic director Dennis Francois said in January the Wildcats planned to avoid all overnight trips and only play games in-state.