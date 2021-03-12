ELLENSBURG — Connecting on 12 of 19 shots in the first quarter, unbeaten Western Washington jumped out to a fast start en route to an 81-61 win over Central Washington in GNAC women's basketball Friday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm and Zillah's Samantha Bowman turned in impressive double-doubles in CWU's first game after four previous contests were canceled. Malcolm had 19 points and 12 rebounds while Bowman put together 14 points, 13 boards, three assists and two steals.
Western, now at 5-0, shot 49.3% for the game with 11 different players scoring.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday in Bellingham at 6 p.m.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Emma Duff 13, Kelsey Rogers 10, Iwami 9, A. Dykstra 6, Castaneda 2, Carley Zaragoza 13, Olson 9, Gimmaka 8, Fierke 4, R. Dykstra 4, Coleman 3. Totals 36-73 4-7 81.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 19, Samantha Bowman 14, Kizzah Maltezo 10, Troy 3, Gallatin 0, Maeda 9, Stephens 3, Bush 3. Totals 21-67 13-21 61.
Western=28=17=21=15=—=81
Central=14=17=17=13=—=61
CWU highlights: Bowman 13 rebs, 3 assts, 2 stls; Malcolm 12 rebs; Maltezo 3 assts.
---