BURNABY, B.C. — Kizzah Maltezo scored six points in the final 2:08, including hitting all four of her free-throw attempts, as Central Washington's women's closed with an 8-0 run to earn a 72-60 victory over Simon Fraser in GNAC basketball Tuesday night.
Maltezo finished with a game-high 22 points to help the Wildcats win their seventh straight game and move to 5-2 in conference and 12-4 overall.
"We honestly struggled to score and shoot the ball from deep tonight," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said, noting Central also struggled to rebound in the first half. "I think Simon Fraser's length disrupted our ability to get into the paint and score inside."
That finally changed during two 8-0 runs in the fourth quarter. Samantha Bowman triggered the first, scoring three field goals that turned a 54-53 deficit into a 61-54 lead at the 5:18 mark.
Bowman finished with 20 points on 9-for-17 shooting and grabbed 20 rebounds, and Kassidy Malcolm tallied 15 points with nine rebounds. Freshman Valerie Huerta reached double figures for the second straight game and just the third time all season with 11 points for the Wildcats.
"Our younger group is starting to figure things out and come together and gain a little more confidence," Richardson-Thornley said.
CWU hosts Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kizzah Maltezo 22, Samantha Bowman 20, Kassidy Malcolm 15, Valerie Huerta 11, Maeda 2, Bush 2, Hagemeier 0, Gardner 0. 26-65 17-23 72
SIMON FRASER — Jessica Jones 15, Claudia Hart 11, Swant 7, Kramer 6, Wisotzki 3, Killins 9, Klassen 7, Wisotzki 2, Gardner 0, Cutler 0, Dulai 0. 23-69 4-8 60.
Central Washington=19=14=15=24=—=72
Simon Fraser=21=13=17=9=—=60
CWU highlights: Bowman 20 rebs, 3 stls; Malcolm 9 rebs; Maltezo 6 rebs.
