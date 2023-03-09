CARSON, Calif. — Central Washington couldn't keep up with Cal State San Marcos in a season-ending 86-74 loss at the NCAA Division II West Regional Friday afternoon.
Zillah grad Samantha Bowman put up 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to lead the No. 6 seed Wildcats in the final game of her record-breaking career. Sophomore guard Sunshine Huerta added 23 points, the 11th time she's scored at least 20 this season.
"We competed today and left it all on the floor," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "San Marcos is a great team that made a lot of great plays, especially down the stretch."
Huerta's 3-pointer tied the game at 59 before No. 3 CSUSM went on a 8-0 run, ended by Asher Cai's layup to beat the third-quarter buzzer. The Cougars never trailed again as the Wildcats mustered just two points in the final five minutes.
An up-tempo start appeared to benefit Central, which jumped ahead 15-8 thanks to nine points on five field goal attempts by Bowman. But CSUMB quickly responded with a 9-2 run on its way to a 28-point first quarter, and Bowman shot just 27% the rest of the game.
The Cougars made nearly 54% of their field goal attempts to win their first NCAA tournament game since moving up to Division II for the 2015-16 season. Central won its first NCAA regional game last year when Bowman scored 24 points and grabbed 24 rebounds to help the Wildcats beat Northwest Nazarene 79-74.
She joined senior starter Tori Maeda and senior reserve Kiera Bush in leading the Wildcats (21-9) to consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time in more than 20 years. Another senior, Jenna Troy, started 11 games last season before an injury kept her off the court in 2022-23.
"The hardest part about today is that we have to say goodbye to four people who have invested and given so much to our program," Richardson-Thornley said. "They have left it in a better place as the expectation for us now is to be in this position every year."
Central started the season 11-1 and then bounced back from a three-game losing streak to win nine of 11 games, capturing third place in the GNAC. Only eight teams in Division II put up more points per game than the Wildcats, with Bowman, Huerta and GNAC freshman of the year Asher Cai forming the highest-scoring trio in the country.
Charity Gallegos tallied a game-high 27 points to lead San Marcos (24-5), which advanced to play No. 7 Azusa Pacific in Saturday's West Region semifinals. APU upset the No. 2 seed, GNAC champion and defending NCAA runner-up Western Washington, on Friday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 25, Sunshine Huerta 23, Cai 9, Maeda 8, Schow 4, Johnson 3, Heitschmidt 2, Smith 0, Bush 0. Totals 30-71 7-16 74.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS — Charity Gallegos 27, Dynnah Buckner 16, Mina Tameilau 15, Vasquez 8, Forrester 5, Mastora 7, Carlson 6, De. Buckner 2, Parker 0, Fitzgerald 0. Totals 35-65 11-11 86.
Central Washington=23=18=20=13=—=74
Cal State San Marcos=28=16=23=19=—=86
CWU highlights: Bowman 16 rebs, 4 assts, 3 blks; Maeda 8 rebs, 5 assts; Cai 5 assts..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.