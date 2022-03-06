Central Washington's women's team will continue its season at next week's West Region basketball tournament in California, the NCAA announced Sunday.

The Wildcat women locked up a spot by beating rival Western Washington in Saturday's GNAC championship game. They earned a No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Northwest Nazarene at Cal State East Bay in Hayward, Calif., next Friday.

It's their first tournament appearance since 2003, when they fell to Montana State Billings in the first round. Central's never won a game in the Division II national tournament.

This year's group will enter with high hopes thanks to three first team All-GNAC selections — Kizzah Maltezo, Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman and conference player of the year Kassidy Malcolm, an Ellensburg graduate. The Wildcats (23-7) are one of just two teams this season to beat the West Region's No. 1 seed, Cal State East Bay.

But before a rematch could happen in the regional final, Central would need to beat two familiar conference foes. If the Wildcats can beat the Nighthawks for the second time in three tries, they'll face the winner of Western Washington vs. Alaska Anchorage.

CWU beat both of those teams on their run to the GNAC tournament title in Seattle. However, the Wildcats went 0-2 against Anchorage and 1-1 against Western during the regular season.

They've won five straight games since a home loss to Anchorage on Feb. 21. Central's offense led the GNAC and 25th in the country with 74.5 points per game, including a combined 53.1 points per game from its three all-conference selections.

The West Region tournament's scheduled to conclude on Monday and game times will be determined later. Winners of the tournament advance to the national quarterfinals scheduled for March 21 in Birmingham, Ala., where teams will be reseeded.

On the men's side, the committee denied Central Washington and all other GNAC hopefuls an at-large bid. Alaska Fairbanks earned the West Region's No. 8 seed after a capping off a surprise run to the conference tournament championship by beating the Wildcats 72-57 on Saturday night.