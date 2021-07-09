Central Washington athletes posted the top GPA in six different sports and the Wildcats earned the GNAC’s Academic All-Sports Championship for the first time.
Volleyball scored the highest with a 3.82 GPA — the second-highest of any GNAC team in any sport — and the Wildcat women also won team titles in basketball (3.66) and softball (3.79). Central won its first men’s Academic All-Sports Championship by posting the best GPAs in basketball (3.45), baseball (3.32) and football (3.26).
“Winning (the overall title) is ultimately a testament to the hard work of our student-athletes, but also the emphasis we each place on the importance of academic excellence — starting with the recruitment process all the way through graduation,” athletic director Dennis Francois said in a release. “This is a proud moment for our department.”
None of Central Washington’s athletic programs finished with a GPA below 3.26, and the Wildcats were the league’s only football team to post a GPA above 3.0. Scores were compiled based on the GPAs of all student-athletes on official rosters, including redshirts.
Seattle Pacific won the women’s All-Sports title.