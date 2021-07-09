210411-yh-sports-fbc-cwu-montana2.jpg

Central Washington quarterback Jack Smith (9) looks to scramble Saturday against Montana at Missoula, Mont. (Photo courtesy Montana Athletics)

Central Washington athletes posted the top GPA in six different sports and the Wildcats earned the GNAC’s Academic All-Sports Championship for the first time.

Volleyball scored the highest with a 3.82 GPA — the second-highest of any GNAC team in any sport — and the Wildcat women also won team titles in basketball (3.66) and softball (3.79). Central won its first men’s Academic All-Sports Championship by posting the best GPAs in basketball (3.45), baseball (3.32) and football (3.26).

“Winning (the overall title) is ultimately a testament to the hard work of our student-athletes, but also the emphasis we each place on the importance of academic excellence — starting with the recruitment process all the way through graduation,” athletic director Dennis Francois said in a release. “This is a proud moment for our department.”

None of Central Washington’s athletic programs finished with a GPA below 3.26, and the Wildcats were the league’s only football team to post a GPA above 3.0. Scores were compiled based on the GPAs of all student-athletes on official rosters, including redshirts.

Seattle Pacific won the women’s All-Sports title.