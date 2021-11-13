ELLENSBURG — Central Washington wanted to redeem themselves after a disappointing performance in Canada and make one last statement to the Division II football playoff committee Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats achieved both of those goals with flying colors in a 70-0 rout of Simon Fraser, a team it only beat 36-14 in Canada eight weeks earlier. Whether that will be enough to extend Central's season won't be determined until Sunday.
"It’s a team that’s consistently gone out offensively and gotten better every single week," coach Chris Fisk said. "Defensively, we’ve been consistent since the start of the season week in and week out."
Quincy Glasper only played for one drive after halftime but still completed 18-of-25 passes and scored six total touchdowns, maintaining his perfect record since becoming Central's starting quarterback in a 30-20 win over No. 11 Midwestern State. That began a six-game winning streak, with every other win coming by at least 29 points.
However, those last four clearly inferior opponents — including two games against Western Oregon — posted a combined record of 7-29, with four of the five Division II wins attributed to WOU. Those struggles did no favors for Central's strength of schedule, causing the Wildcats to drop from third to sixth in the regional rankings last week following a 54-29 win at Western New Mexico.
"It would be one thing if we were playing tight games with our schedule and our resume, but we’re not," Fisk said. "We’re handling it the way that championship-level team handles it and a playoff team handles it.
Only the top seven teams from the region earn postseason berths, so Central can't afford to drop another two spots. Every other team in the top 10 also won Saturday, with the exception of West Region No. 2 Angelo State, which kicked off at 5 p.m.
The region's No. 7 team, Minnesota Duluth (9-2) knocked off 7-4 Northern State. The No. 8 team, Midwestern State, wrapped up an outright Lone Star Conference title by beating 5-5 UT Permian Basin.
Central's only Division II loss, a 14-9 defeat at home to Angelo State, came with Glasper and other key starters out due to injury. Although the Rams also played without starting quarterback Zach Bronkhurst, Fisk said Glasper's dual threat abilities give the Wildcats a much more dangerous offense than they showed that night.
"I would tell you since (Glasper) got healthy and started playing this is a different football team than it was against Angelo State," Fisk said. "Just go look at the stats from that point on and I think you’ll find that we’re more than capable of going and competing next Saturday."
Eastern Washington's 63-14 rout of the Wildcats won't count against them at all since the loss came against an FCS opponent. CWU's one of just three teams in Super Region 4 to lose only once against in-region opponents.
Players will gather on Sunday to watch a selection show broadcast live at 2 p.m. on ncaa.com. The Wildcats haven't reached the playoffs since a 34-31 upset loss to Texas A&M-Commerce ruined their perfect season in 2017, and no GNAC team has won a playoff game since 2015.
Saturday almost certainly marked the last game for 13 seniors at Tomlinson Stadium. Senior linebacker Donte Hamilton said they couldn't have gone out any better and the result put an exclamation point on their improvement throughout the season.
"I just think everyone believes in everybody and when you have that buy-in and that belief for one another, then you’re only gonna get great things," Hamilton said. "I’ve never had more fun any year of football playing since Pee Wee to now. Whenever it’s over, hopefully in December after we win that national championship, I’m really gonna miss it."
Simon Fraser=0=0=0=0=—=0
Central Washington=28=28=7=7=—=70
CWU — Quincy Glasper 14 run (Patrick Hegarty kick)
CWU — Daeon Hudson 61 interception return (run failed)
CWU — Daniel Johnson 41 pass from Glasper (Flanagan pass from Glasper)
CWU — Glasper 18 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Patrick Rogers 71 interception return (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Samuel Sanchez 5 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Darius Morrison 53 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Tai-John Mizutani 12 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Tyler Flanagan 22 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
CWU — JJ Lemming 5 run (Hegarty kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Flanagan 12-64, Devine Tullis 10-45, Glasper 8-32, Kellen Gregory 1-19, Lemming 2-16, Rashaad Boddie 6-14, Cameron McKinney 4-7, Zach Matlock 1-3. SFU, Paul Thomas 6-21, Mason Glover 6-17, Somto Anyadike 4-10, Justin Seiber 2-(minus-7), Brandon Niksick 5-(minus-29)
PASSING — CWU, Glasper 18-25-0-289, Lemming 2-6-1-6. SFU, Seiber 6-16-2-41, 5-15-2-39.
RECEIVING — Morrison 6-122, Flanagan 6-53, Johnson 2-43, Mizutani 3-26, Tony Archie 3-25, Sanchez 2-12, Isaac Crichton 1-10, Hunter Eckstrom 1-4. SFU, Sam Davenport 2-27, Mason 1-12, Riley Morrison 2-11, Ethan Janto 2-8, Anyadike 1-7, Roberts Meadors 1-6, Thomas 1-5, Dallas Dixon 1-4.
It would be one thing if we were playing tight games with our schedule and our resume, but we’re not. We’re handling it the way that championship-level team handles it and a playoff team handles it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.