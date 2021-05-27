Central Washington announced its schedule for a full season when it returns to football next fall.
The Wildcats are set to open with the first of three straight road games at Eastern New Mexico on Thursday, Sept. 2, before traveling to Cheney on Sept. 11 for a matchup with Eastern Washington. Central's scheduled to finally play its first home game in 686 days against Angelo State on Sept. 25.
Six nonleague opponents will help offset the loss of of Azusa Pacific's program, which left the GNAC with just three teams. Midwestern State and a brand new Division II team, Lincoln (Calif.) University, also plan to visit Tomlinson Stadium.
CWU will still play home-and-home games against Simon Fraser and Western Oregon. The Wildcats have won three straight GNAC titles and 25 of their last 28 conference games dating back to the 2016 season.
They played only one once, at Montana last month, after COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season. Around the same time, Central starting quarterback Christian Moore, leading rusher Michael Roots, and top receiver Tyson Rainwater all decided to enter the transfer portal.
For ticket information, call 509-963-1429 or email wildcattickets@cwu.edu.