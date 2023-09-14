As always, a big crowd came out to see Central Washington take on rival Western Washington, this time with the Wildcats as heavy favorites against a young, winless Vikings team in their GNAC opener.
They still put together a strong rally before the No. 13 Wildcats scored the last two points to close out a 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 win Thursday night at CWU's Student Union and Recreation Center. Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya finished it off by dumping the ball over the net and into open space, and she powered the Wildcats' offense with a triple-double featuring 11 kills, 36 assists and 11 digs to go along with two aces.
Ashley Kaufman matched her season-high by posting 13 kills while Kylie Thorne and Scottie Ellsworth added 10 each in Central's seventh straight win. Four of those came against ranked opponents and Western Washington still received 33 points in this week's poll despite an 0-8 start and just three sets won against a challenging schedule.
Central (7-2) will look to stay hot Saturday when Simon Fraser visits for a 1 p.m. match.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya, 36 assts, 11 kills, 2 aces, 1.5 blks, 11 digs; Scottie Ellsworth 10 kills, 4 digs; Morgan Halady 4 kills, 2.5 blks; Hannah Stires 24 digs, 4 assts, 2 aces; Shaunessy Fisk 5 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 6 kills, 1.5 blks; Ashley Kaufman 13 kills, 8 assts, 9 digs; Kylie Thorne 10 kills, 12 digs.
