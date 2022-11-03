Central Washington volleyball won in Alaska for the first time since 2018 to stay take sole control of third place in the GNAC Thursday night.
The Wildcats knocked off Alaska Fairbanks 25-13, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12 behind 13 blocks, including nine for reigning GNAC defensive player of the week Emma Daoud-Hebert. Central will conclude its final road trip of the regular season at No. 6 Alaska Anchorage on Saturday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 5 kills, 19 assists, 4 blocks, 4 digs, ace; Sydney Remsburg 22 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Abby Snethen 2 kills, 3 blocks; Hannah Stires 2 assists, 25 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 11 kills, 9 blocks; Marianna Payne 4 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Ashley Kaufman 11 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, block; Kylie Thorne 12 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 10 digs.
