KEARNEY, Neb. — Central Washington bounced back for a pair of convincing wins after a tough start to the season in Kearney, Neb.
The Wildcats swept Minot State 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 on Saturday morning, giving them a six-game win streak after beating Sioux Falls 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 Friday afternoon. Central stayed competitive for the better part of three games against No. 2 Washburn but fell 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 in the opener of the Rosella Meier Fall Classic Friday morning.
A strong defensive effort led by Emma Daoud-Hebert's five blocks and Hannah Stires' nine kills helped the Wildcats roll past Minot State. West Valley graduate Sydney Remsberg totaled 16 assists and Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya added 17 for an efficient, balanced attack.
Junior Ashley Kaufman gave the Wildcats’ offense a boost in their second match against Sioux Falls with 18 kills, and they closed it by winning six of the last seven points. Andaya led the defense with 11 digs and four blocks to go with her 13 kills and 21 assists.
Daoud-Hebert posted a team-high nine kills against Washburn, which lost in last year’s NCAA Division II national championship. The Wildcats held a 15-11 lead and were tied at 21 in the first game before giving up four straight points.
Central concluded play in Nebraska Saturday afternoon against the hosts, No. 10 Nebraska Kearney at 4 p.m. For a report from that match, go to yakimaherald.com/sports or check out the YHR's eEdition.
CWU highlights vs. Washburn: Tia Andaya 6 kills, 13 assts, 3 digs; Sydney Remsberg 17 assts; Emma Daoud-Hebert 9 kills, 4 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 5 kills, 8 digs; Marianna Payne 8 kills; Hannah Stires 7 digs.
CWU highlights vs. Sioux Falls: Andaya 13 kills, 21 assts, 11 digs, 4 blocks; Remsberg 25 assts; Kaufman 18 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Kylie Thorne 9 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs; Stires 10 digs, 4 assts; Payne 8 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs.
CWU highlights vs. Minot State: Remsberg 16; Daoud-Hebert 7 kills, 5 blocks; Kaufman 9 blocks; Stires 9 digs; Payne 8 kills; Thorne 8 kills, 3 digs; Andaya 5 kills, 17 assists, 2 aces, 3 digs.
