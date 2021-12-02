SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Central Washington started slow before rallying to extend its season for at least one more day at the NCAA Division II tournament Thursday at San Bernardino.
The No. 6 seed Wildcats stormed back to upset No. 3 seed Chaminade 17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-13, capped off by ten straight points for Central. Sophomore Tia Andaya led the way with 11 kills, 20 assists and 16 digs for her eighth triple-double of the season, one shy of the GNAC career record.
She started heating up in a back-and-forth second set and contributed a kill to spark a late 4-0 run. But Central lost three straight set points and needed a timeout to regroup before Kylie Thorne's kill off an Andaya assist and an attack error by Chaminade evened the match.
Six straight points to end the third set started a clinching series of runs, which included winning 10 of 11 points to go ahead 12-6 in the fourth set. Chaminade got back within two points before the Wildcats closed out the first-round win behind's Andaya's serve, ending with an ace.
Central's won a match in two of the last three NCAA tournaments after losing in the first round six straight seasons. The Wildcats also avenged a five-set loss to Chaminade in the opening weekend of this season at Western Washington.
To reach the regional final for the first time in program history, Central will need to beat Western Washington for the second time this season. The Vikings have won 17 straight, including a sweep of Central at home, since losing 3-1 in Ellensburg.
Westewrn defeated Simon Fraser in Thursday's first round.
CWU highlights: Leanna Shymanski 7 kills; Sydney Remsberg 21 assists; Emma Daoud-Hebert 4 kills, 7 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 8 kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 13 digs; Hannah Stires 24 digs; Kylie Thorne 5 kills; Tia Andaya 11 kills, 20 assists, 16 digs, 3 aces.
