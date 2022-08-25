ELLENSBURG — With almost everyone back from a team that raised program expectations last season, Central Washington volleyball hopes to take another big step forward this fall.
The 2021 Wildcats snapped a 10-match losing streak against rival Western Washington, finished second in the GNAC and pulled off a first-round upset in the NCAA Division II tournament. After all of those accomplishments, veteran leaders Tia Andaya and Sydney Remsberg know the second-ranked team in the GNAC preseason poll won't be sneaking up on anyone this fall.
"I think people are realizing that we’re a force to be reckoned with," said Remsberg, a former state champion at West Valley. "We making a new name for ourselves in the way that we’re a hard team to beat and we don’t give up ever in a game."
She expects a scrappy defense to be one of the team's biggest strengths as it begins its season Friday against defending national runner-up and preseason No. 2 Washburn at Nebraska-Kearney. GNAC defensive player of the year Hannah Stires returns after posting a conference-high 440 digs as a freshman.
Central must find a way to replace middle blocker Leanna Shymanski, the only starter who didn't return from last year's team. Coach Mario Andaya expects West Valley graduate Alyssa Smith to begin in the role this weekend but said others will be given opportunities as well, including Scottie Ellsworth, a 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman not making the trip this week due to injury.
Most of the team stayed in Ellensburg over the summer, and Tia Andaya said they focused mainly on developing their offense. The first-team all-GNAC setter and outside hitter expects to once again rotate with Remsberg at the setter position, providing a top target for her longtime friend and club teammate.
"There is pressure, yeah, but I like it," Andaya said. "We work on developing all of our other pieces so that way we don’t really have to rely on developing one person anymore. We can spread our offense more."
First-team all-GNAC outside hitter Ashley Kaufman returns after posting a team-high 314 kills last season, and Marianna Payne will look to add to the 256 kills she totaled as a freshman.
Mario Andaya credited Remsberg for playing a big role in his daughter's success and said the two juniors should be great leaders for a team with no seniors on the roster.
They're all eager to see how the Wildcats stack up against the nation's best, starting with Washburn and concluding on Sunday when they face No. 10 Nebraska-Kearney. Five of Central's eight nonconference opponents reached the NCAA tournament last year and four of them are ranked nationally in the preseason top 25.
"We scheduled a very difficult season for a purpose," Mario said. "It’s just to see what our best is and then reevaluate. If we can compete at a high level and not have to work backwards, then physically, hopefully, it’s that 'under construction' type of mentality."
Two preseason matches at Division I schools last week offered a promising look at CWU's potential. The Wildcats opened with a sweep at Eastern Washington and then lost in five games at Portland State, which was picked to finish third in the Big Sky.
The Wildcats won their first 11 matches at home in 2021, highlighted by a 3-1 triumph over conference champion Western Washington to end a losing streak against their rivals. But if they want to catch the No. 3 Vikings this season, the Wildcats know they'll need to improve on a 4-5 record in conference road matches.
Remsberg believes playing with more intensity in practice should help prepare Central to play its best even after a long travel day. Mario said the Wildcats might also benefit from some inconveniences caused by renovations to their on-campus facilities.
Ongoing work at Nicholson Pavilion meant practices moved to the student recreation center, where a project to refinish the floor will send Central to Kittitas High School for practice the next two weeks. Nicholson won't be ready for the Wildcats' home opener on Sept. 26, so they're expecting to play MSU Billings and others at the rec center.
"It’ll be a challenge but I think some of this is helping us because we’re not in our normal environment," Mario said. "So a lot of that we’re kind of embracing and hopefully it pays off, so we know wherever we’re at we should be able to hopefully function."
