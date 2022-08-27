KEARNEY, Neb. — Central Washington closed out its season-opening trip to Nebraska with a rout and a near-upset at the Rosella Meier Fall Classic on Saturday.
The Wildcats swept Minot State 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 in the morning for their second straight win and set up two match points against No. 10 Nebraska Kearney. But the hosts survived, handing Central a 25-21, 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10 loss.
Ashley Kaufman led CWU's offense for the third straight match with 17 kills, closely followed by 15 from Marianna Payne. Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya showed her versatility, posting nine kills, nine digs, eight blocks, two aces and a team-high 29 assists.
In the first match of the day, a strong defensive effort led by Emma Daoud-Hebert's five blocks and Hannah Stires' nine kills helped the Wildcats roll past Minot State. West Valley graduate Sydney Remsberg totaled 16 assists and Andaya added 17 for an efficient, balanced attack featuring four players between seven and nine kills.
Central also split two matches on Friday, losing to No. 2 Washburn before sweeping Sioux Falls. The Wildcats will play their final four nonconference matches next week in Los Angeles, starting against host Cal State Los Angeles at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
CWU highlights vs. Minot State: Remsberg 16; Daoud-Hebert 7 kills, 5 blks; Kaufman 9 blks; Stires 9 digs; Payne 8 kills; Thorne 8 kills, 3 digs; Andaya 5 kills, 17 assts, 2 aces, 3 digs.
CWU highlights vs. Nebraska Kearney: Remsberg 25 assts, 7 digs; Alyssa Smith 4 kills, 9 blks; Daoud-Hebert 6 kills; Kaufman 17 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Stires 25 digs; Payne 15 kills, 6 blks, 2 digs; Thorne 8 kills, 14 digs; Andaya 9 kills, 29 assts, 8 blks, 9 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.