Central Washington volleyball's set to play in the postseason once again.
After a year off due to COVID-19, the selection committee announced Monday the Wildcats are invited to their ninth straight NCAA Division II national tournament. Central earned an at-large bid with a No. 6 seed and will open against No. 24 Chaminade on Dec. 2 in the West regional, hosted by defending national champion No. 2 Cal State Bernardino.
That will be a rematch of a five-set loss for the Wildcats at the Western Washington Invitational during the opening weekend for both teams. The Silverswords won the PacWest Conference and ended their regular season on an eight-match win streak to post an overall record of 27-5.
The 16-8 Wildcats handed No. 13 Western Washington its only GNAC loss of the season at Nicholson Pavilion in September and won their first 10 home matches before losing to Seattle Pacific last Thursday. A 12-6 conference record earned Central a tie for second place with Alaska Anchorage, the region's No. 8 seed.
Six wins in the final seven matches helped seal a spot for the Wildcats, who last won an NCAA tournament match when they upset West Region No. 3 seed Cal State Los Angeles in 2018. The following year, Central lost to No. 1 seed and eventual unbeaten national champion Cal State Bernardino in the first round.
