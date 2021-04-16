Central Washington volleyball won’t play its scheduled doubleheader against Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
Both teams announced the cancellation Friday and Seattle Pacific’s news release cited “an abundance of caution for health and safety reasons.” Central (1-4) is set to return to action on Thursday at St. Martin and its release said the team “will continue following local and campus health authorities’ regulations.”
Several other local college teams have canceled games this spring due to COVID-19 protocols, including Central Washington women’s basketball, softball and baseball, as well as Yakima Valley volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and softball.