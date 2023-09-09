ELLENSBURG — Central Washington fell into a big second-half hole and couldn't recover in a stunning 37-29 loss to NAIA No. 16 Montana Tech Saturday night.
The Wildcats once again struggled passing the ball and struggled to stop big plays Orediggers junior Blake Thelen, who threw for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Four different Montana Tech receivers caught passes for longer than 30 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown pass to Levi Torgeson to open the scoring less than 90 seconds into the first quarter and a 37-yard completion to Wyatt Alexander on the scoring drive that put MTU up 30-21.
Central briefly took a 21-16 lead on Tré Henderson's 36-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and ran the ball well most of the night, racking up 318 yards. Henderson and Tyler Flanagan both surpassed 135 yards and combined for three scores, with Flanagan averaging almost 10 yards per carry.
But even the Wildcats' ground attack failed when it mattered most, on a fourth and 2 from the Orediggers' six yard line with 6:11 left. Central's final drive once again stalled out at the six yardline after three straight incompletions with less than a minute left and no timeouts remaining.
Davis graduate Marcus Cook caught three passes for 57 yards to lead the Wildcats' anemic passing attack, and Patrick Rogers snared a key interception with 4:00 left to give the Wildcats one last chance. But just like last week when Weber State found the endzone on three of its four third-quarter drives, three straight touchdown drives for Montana Tech to start the second half proved too much to overcome.
Saturday's matchup marked the first meeting between the two teams and only happened because Central needed another game on its schedule after Simon Fraser dropped football in response to the Lone Star Conference's decision to drop the Red Leafs following the 2023 season. Fisk said earlier this fall that only East Coast Division II teams shared the same open date, and none of them showed interest in playing the Wildcats.
Central Washington (0-2) will try to snap its two-game losing skid next week against No. 4 Angelo State, which lost 31-21 at home against No. 2 Colorado School of Mines on Saturday. Last year's unbeaten LSC champions trailed the visiting Wildcats 9-0 at half before coming back to hand Central and its sputtering offense a 22-12 loss.
Montana Tech=13=3=14=7=—=37
Central=14=0=7=8=—=29
MT — Levi Torgerson 39 pass from Blake Thelen (Ryan Lowry kick)
Cen — Tre' Henderson 5 run (Josh Jones kick)
Cen — Tyler Flanagan 19 run (Jones kick)
MT — Alexander Wyatt 19 pass from Thelen (kick failed)
MT — FG Lowry 21
Cen — Henderson 36 run (Jones kick)
MT — Wyatt 14 pass from Thelen (Lowry kick)
MT — Derek Pearse 6 pass from Thelen (Lowry kick)
MT — Jordan Jackson 6 run (Lowry kick)
Cen — JJ Lemming 1 run (Darius Morrison from Lemming)
RUSHING — Montana Tech: Blake Counts 27-123, Kaleb Winterburn 4-26, Jordan Jackson 1-6, Blake Thelen 2-(minus-6). Central: Tyler Flanagan 15-150, Tre' Henderson 18-138, JJ Lemming 5-22, Cameron Daniels 2-14, Marcus Cook 1-0, Kennedy McGill 2-3.
PASSING — Montana Tech: Thelen 15-31-271-1, Andrew Almos 1-1-31-0. Central: Lemming 14-32-198-2.
RECEIVING — Montana Tech: Wyatt Alexander 5-116, Levi Torgerson 2-63, Jackson 3-60, Kyle Torgerson 1-31, Winterburn 1-10, Grant Kelly 1-9, Derek Pease 1-6. Central: Marcus Cook 3-57, Darius Morrison 6-51, Zach Matlock 3-50, Kaiden Hammond 1-24, Flanagan 1-16.
