ELLENSBURG — Central Washington snapped a four-game losing skid in impressive fashion Friday afternoon.

The Wildcats rallied twice to sweep second-place Northwest Nazarene, which won three of four against CWU earlier this season. Kevin Varner Jr.'s walk-off single capped off a 7-6 win to start the day and Sam Lauderdale homered to finish Central's scoring in a 5-2 win that began with NNU taking a two-run first-inning lead.

Lauderdale also tripled and scored to erase a two-run deficit in the first game before Central held a team under three runs for the first time in its last 17 games. LSU transfer Alex Brady retired eight straight Nighthawks after giving up an early home run and Nolan Milliman struck out three of the five batters he faced to earn a save.

Saturday's doubleheader will complete CWU's final home league series as the Wildcats (12-14 GNAC, 13-21) move closer to clinching one of three spots in May's GNAC tournament.

CWU highlights — Game 1: Kevin Varner jr. 2-5, RBI; Travis Helm 2-5; Ben Leid 1-3, 2b, run; Sam Lauderdale 1-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Sam Lauderdale 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brady Hinkle 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI.

