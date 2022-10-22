CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M welcomed Central Washington to Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium by nearly returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
Things mostly got worse from there as the Buffaloes scored twice in the first five minutes and Central’s offense had as many turnovers as first downs after 20 minutes. Tre’ Henderson scored two late touchdowns to shrink what had become an insurmountable gap on a night when coach Chris Fisk said the Wildcats played poorly in all three phases of a 35-16 loss.
“I think everybody from the coaches, the coordinators, the head coach, everybody’s gotta take a deep dive into what we’re trying to do here,” Fisk said. “It was an embarrassing experience tonight.”
Quarterback Quincy Glasper’s long-awaited return from injury quickly turned sour when he threw into coverage and got picked off on his first play of the game, setting up West Texas A&M for another short touchdown drive. Two possessions later, Jahleel Breland downed Daniel Stewart’s 67-yard punt at the 1 yard line and a quick three and out gave Glasper a short field.
After completing two passes for first downs, he fumbled a handoff to Tre’ Henderson on third down inside the 10. WTAMU recovered and Glasper stayed on the sideline the rest of the night.
JJ Lemming avoided turnovers but struggled to move the ball, completing just 13-of-38 passes for 126 yards. Fisk said the offensive line got dominated most of the night and one week after a stellar performance for the Wildcat receivers in a 17-10 win over Midwestern State, they dropped several passes for the second time in the last three games.
“I think for the whole as an offense that’s just how we’ve practiced,” Fisk said. “We’ve been talking about it all year and trying to address it.”
Central’s defense gave up a third touchdown for the first time in its last six games, and this time it came with 9:30 left in the first half. A 28-yard touchdown pass from Nick Gerber to Hunter Kaufman before halftime and a one-yard run by Shakell Brown late in the third quarter put the Wildcats behind 35-3.
Henderson, the Lone Star Conference’s leading rusher with 102 yards per game, picked up only 32 yards through the first three quarters. Central’s defense once again struggled to stop a rushing quarterback as Nick Gerber gained 51 yards on just eight carries.
The Wildcats fell to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in LSC play heading into games against the league’s top two teams. No. 15 Texas A&M Kingsville visits Ellensburg next week and then Central will travel to No. 2 Angelo State, which beat Kingsville 34-7 on Saturday.
Central Washington=0=0=3=13=—=16
West Texas A&M=14=14=7=0=—=35
WTAMU — Nick Gerber 8 run (Gage Urias kick)
WTAMU — Kris Sims 12 pass from Gerber (Urias kick)
WTAMU — Brian Okoye 18 run (Urias kick)
WTAMU — Hunter Kaufman 28 pass from Gerber (Urias)
CWU — FG Jude Mullette 27
WTAMU — Shakell Brown 1 run (Urias kick)
CWU — Tre’ Henderson 31 run (Mullette kick)
CWU — Henderson 5 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Henderson 21-75, JJ Lemming 5-33, Cameron Daniels 4-9. WTAMU, Okoye 24-83, Gerber 8-51, Jarrod Compton 18-39, Brown 2-3, Caleb Arreola 3-(minus-4), TEAM 1-(minus-5).
PASSING — CWU, Quincy Glasper 2-8-1-19, Lemming 13-38-0-126. WTAMU, Gerber 12-19-0-128, Arreola 1-3-0-8.
RECEIVING — CWU, Demonte Horton 4-38, Marcus Cook 4-29, Logan Brady 2-28, Tai-John Mizutani 2-20, Zach Matlock 1-25, Peyton Glass 1-5, Lemming 1-0. WTAMU, Noah Bogardus 2-42, Sims 3-30, Jeremie Karngbaye 3-28, Kaufman 1-28, Maxwell Perez 1-8, Arza Brown 1-5, Tyrie Tipton 1-3, Compton 1-(minus-8).
