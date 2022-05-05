ELLENSBURG — Central Washington capitalized on a pair of defensive mistakes and Rhaney Harris shut down No. 1 seed Northwest Nazarene to pull off an upset in the first round of the GNAC tournament Thursday.
First-team All-GNAC catcher Alyssa Benthagen's three-run, two-out double in the third inning proved decisive in a 4-1 win, snapping a three-game losing streak for No. 4 seed Central against NNU. But Benthagen wouldn't have had that opportunity without a fielding error that allowed Harlee Carpenter to reach base with one out.
Karsyn Decker doubled to left field to lead off the seventh inning and appeared to score on a throwing error before umpires sent her back to third base since the ball went out of play. The Wildcats finally brought Decker home with two outs when Brooke Jordan singled down the right field line.
Harris came within an out of a shutout but still completed a two-hitter when Jillian Hampson caught a deep fly ball to center field. The Wildcats, playing as the road team on their home field, collected six hits by six different players.
Rain delayed the tournament and pushed the first elimination game back to 10 a.m. Friday, setting Central up for a 12:30 p.m. first pitch against No. 2 seed Saint Martin's. The loser of that game will turn around and play again in an elimination game scheduled for 3 p.m.
The Wildcats won three of eight games against SMU during the regular season, including two of four during a pair of March doubleheaders at Central Washington. Saint Martin's originally planned to host the conference tournament before heavy rain in the forecast forced a move to Ellensburg.
CWU highlights: Alyssa Benthagen 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Karsyn Decker 1-3, 2b, run; Rhaney Harris 7 IP, 2 H, 2 K.
-
BASEBALL
Wildcats drop two
BILLINGS — Central Washington's Adam Fahsel stole home and hit a home run but the Wildcats lost two more games at Montana State Billings on Thursday afternoon.
After a 7-4 loss, Central took a two-run lead into what should have been the last inning of Game 2, only to go to extras and lose 12-11 on a walk-off home run by AJ Wagenmann. Tyler McClain hit a pair of home runs in the second game for the Wildcats, who will conclude their season with a doubleheader at Billings on Friday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 2-3; Tyler McClain 2-5, run, sb; Michael Peter 2-4, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Adam Fahsel 2-5, HR, 3 runs; Austin Ohland 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Charlie Larson 2-4, run, RBI; Michael Peter 2-5, 2b, RBI; Trenton Love 2-5; Trevor Tripoli 2-4, 2b.
